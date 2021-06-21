Armed men have invaded a pre-Homowo ritual ceremony in Teshie

They shot three people in the process including the Wulomo

It is unclear what triggered the attack

News reaching YEN.com.gh indicates that gunmen have invaded the Osabu Ayiku shrine and disrupted the performance of rituals ahead of the start of the Homowo festival in Teshie.

Three people were reportedly shot during the ruckus that occurred in the wee hours of Sunday, June 20, 2021, myjoyonline.com reports.

The Chief Priest (Wulomo) of the traditional area in the Ledzorkuku municipality is said to be one of the victims of the attack.

The armed men stormed the shrine at the time residents visited to collect corn—which is the spiritual crop by the community—to participate in the ritual as part of the Homowo festivities, Secretary to the Chief Priest told the outlet.

“They invaded the place because the police had left. Then they attacked the Wulomo and all those who came to witness the rituals,” John Adjetey Kommey told Accra-based Joy FM.

It is unclear who or what triggered the attacks. The victims of the attack including the Wulomo are said to be awaiting police forms to report to the hospital.

Irresponsible fatherhood contributing to most crimes

Ghana’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, has blamed the rising crime rate in the country on irresponsible parenting.

According to the IGP, most of the serious crimes being witnessed in the country lately can be attributed to the increased rate of broken homes.

“We need to nurture our children to be of good behaviour. Today, it is common to see fathers ignore their financial responsibilities. It is therefore not surprising that the attention given to Father’s Day is not as much as that of Mother’s Day,” the IGP said in a speech at the Wilmar Africa Father’s Day Awards Night and Dinner.

The speech was read on his behalf by the Technical Director of the Ghana Police Service, COP Samuel Monney.

“It is about time our Fathers become responsible, this way, a number of societal problems will be solved,” the IGP added.

The IGP’s comments come on the back of the killing of General Constable Emmanuel Osei by unknown armed men during a bullion van attack in Accra.

Ghana ranked 2nd most peaceful country

Meanwhile, the 2021 Global Peace Index report by Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) has ranked Ghana as the second most peaceful nation in Africa.

According to the world’s leading measure of global peacefulness, Mauritius is first on the continent.

One hundred and sixty-three independent states and territories were ranked by the index with Mauritius ranking 28th, Ghana 38th, and Botswana 41st in the world.

