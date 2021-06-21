IGP, James Oppong Boanuh, says irresponsible fatherhood is the cause of rising crimes in Ghana

His comments come on the back of the grisly murder of General Constable Emmanuel Osei

Osei was killed while escorting a bullion van in Accra by armed men

Ghana’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, has blamed irresponsible parenting for the rising crime rate in the country.

According to the IGP, most of the serious crimes being witnessed in the country lately can be attributed to the increased rate of broken homes.

“We need to nurture our children to be of good behaviour. Today, it is common to see fathers ignore their financial responsibilities. It is therefore not surprising that the attention given to Father’s Day is not as much as that of Mother’s Day,” the IGP said in a speech at the Wilmar Africa Father’s Day Awards Night and Dinner, Citinewsroom reported

The speech was read on his behalf by the Technical Director of the Ghana Police Service, COP Samuel Monney.

“It is about time our Fathers become responsible, this way, a number of societal problems will be solved,” the IGP added.

The IGP’s comments come on the back of the killing of General Constable Emmanuel Osei by unknown armed men during a bullion van attack in Accra.

Security threats ignored

Security Analyst, Chekora Mubarak, blamed the ghastly murder of General Constable Emmanuel Osei on a “weak intelligence” gathering.

“Our security services have always used the reactionary approach. Glaring security threats are neglected till something goes wrong before efforts are made to address it,” Mubarak told YEN.com.gh.

“Criminals are always a step ahead and until they strike, it is business as usual. It is only when the unfortunate happens, that issues being raised by experts are addressed and mostly these are ‘talk shows’ with little or no action to back it,” Mubarak added.

We will get the perpetrators - IGP

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has confidently assured that the killers of late General Constable Emmanuel Osei will be apprehended.

“We will definitely get them [perpetrators],” the IGP assured the family of the slain officer when he led a team of senior officers to commiserate with the family at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

The IGP said investigations have commenced into the incident in earnest after he instructed the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to take over the case.

“…that’s the level of seriousness we have attached to the case,” he stated.

