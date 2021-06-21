Ghana is Africa’s second most peaceful country, the 2021 Global Peace Index says

The country ranked 38th globally

This is coming at the time the country is experiencing an increase in crimes

The 2021 Global Peace Index report by Institute for Economics and Peace (IEP) has ranked Ghana as the second most peaceful nation in Africa.

According to the world’s leading measure of global peacefulness, Mauritius is first on the continent.

Ghana ranked as the 2nd most peaceful country in Africa after Mauritius. Photo credit: Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

Source: Facebook

One hundred and sixty-three independent states and territories were ranked by the index with Mauritius ranking 28th, Ghana 38th, and Botswana 41st in the world.

Meanwhile, Nigeria ranked 146 globally behind Togo, Uganda, Kenya, The Republic of Congo, and Cameroon, an article sighted on Starrfm.com.gh reported.

Iceland continues to be the most peaceful country in the world with Afghanistan being the least peaceful country in the world for the fourth consecutive year, followed by Yemen, Syria, South Sudan, and Iraq.

Deterioration of global peace

The Index further disclosed that the average level of global peacefulness deteriorated by 0.07 percent in the 2021 Global Peace Index.

“Although a relatively small deterioration, this is the ninth time in the last 13 years that global peacefulness has deteriorated,” it stated.

That notwithstanding in the past year, 87 countries recorded an improvement in peacefulness.

Three countries recorded no change in their overall score while the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region remained the world’s least peaceful region.

“It is home to three of the five least peaceful countries in the world. However, it recorded the largest regional improvement over the past year,” the index stated.

In other news

Ghana’s Inspector General of Police (IGP), James Oppong Boanuh, has blamed the rising crime rate in the country on irresponsible parenting.

According to the IGP, most of the serious crimes being witnessed in the country lately can be attributed to the increased rate of broken homes.

“We need to nurture our children to be of good behaviour. Today, it is common to see fathers ignore their financial responsibilities. It is therefore not surprising that the attention given to Father’s Day is not as much as that of Mother’s Day,” the IGP said in a speech at the Wilmar Africa Father’s Day Awards Night and Dinner.

The speech was read on his behalf by the Technical Director of the Ghana Police Service, COP Samuel Monney.

“It is about time our Fathers become responsible, this way, a number of societal problems will be solved,” the IGP added.

The IGP’s comments come on the back of the killing of General Constable Emmanuel Osei by unknown armed men during a bullion van attack in Accra.

