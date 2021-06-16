General Constable Emmanuel Osei: We will get the perpetrators - IGP

The IGP has assured the family of General Constable Emmanuel Osei that his killers will surely be apprehended

Osei was killed by unknown armed men while escorting a bullion van in Accra

He was a member of SWAT

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), James Oppong-Boanuh, has confidently assured that the killers of late General Constable, Emmanuel Osei, will be apprehended.

“We will definitely get them [perpetrators],” the IGP assured the family of the slain officer when he led a team of senior officers to commiserate with the family at Millennium City in the Gomoa East District of the Central Region on Tuesday, June 15, 2021.

IGP visited the family of General Constable Emmanuel Osei. Photo credit: Ghana Police Service

General Constable Osei was shot and killed by armed men while escorting a bullion van on Monday, June 14, 2021.

The unknown armed men attacked a bullion van he was guarding at Korle-Bu.

A member of the National SWAT Unit, General Constable Osei was guarding a Nissan van with registration number GT 8592, belonging to a company called Montran when he met his untimely death.

The IGP said investigations have commenced into the incident in earnest after he instructed the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to take over the case.

“…that’s the level of seriousness we have attached to the case,” he stated.

Life-threatening job

A disturbed police officer has been speaking in the aftermath of the killing of General Constable Osei.

Speaking to Adom FM on condition of anonymity as reported by Ghanaweb, the concerned police recounted his experience escorting bullion vans.

“This bullion van escort work is very life-threatening,” he stated, noting that one has to be extremely cautious and alert by taking his or her security into his own hands because no adequate provisions are made.

The police officer who has been with the service for over two decades added that: “There are times you will cock these weapons and they won’t even fire.”

Gunmen kill wife of driver of GNPC boss

In a separate development, unknown assailants have shot dead the wife of the aide to the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC), Dr. KK Sarpong.

Nana Prempeh’s wife, Benedicta Abena Pokua, was gunned down in the evening of Saturday, June 12, 2021, by unknown assailants.

She was driving at the forecourt of Joefel Restaurant at Dichemso, a suburb of Kumasi in a white Range Rover with a customised registration number ‘PREMPEH 1-21’, 3news.com reports.

“She was driving ahead of me while I was in a different car. All I saw was someone had rushed her and opened gunfire at her. They shot multiple times and sped off,” Prempeh told Akoma FM.

Prempeh who’s notorious for flaunting dollars on social media believed he was the target of the armed men.

Meanwhile, the assailants are still at large as investigations are underway to apprehend the killers.

