A man, Lenin Paulino, threw caution to the wind at a wedding ceremony as he displayed all the dance moves he has got

People quickly gathered around as the man went into a frenzy in showing off everything he needed to win his dance partner

When he danced on his head, his trousers looked ripped, a situation many said could have been caused by his fast moves

A video shot in November 2020 by @maxwelljennings shows a man, Lenin Paulino, getting all the attention at a wedding ceremony as he took everybody's eyes off everything else with his energetic dance moves.

He has got the moves

The man got into a dance with another guest. His legwork gave his partner no chance at all. In seconds, the man kneeled on the floor in an interesting show of flexibility.

At a point the lady he was dancing with ran away from the dance floor. Photo source: @maxwelljennings

He did it and won

Just when nobody was expecting what he would do next, Lenin flipped over, standing on his head for some seconds and got many screaming.

That move was the climax of his performance as people clapped for him. Looking zapped and out of breath, the man retreated into the crowds.

Watch the amazing video below:

As of the time of writing this report, the video has over 700 comments with thousands of likes, Below are some of the reactions:

eric_diobi said:

"This man is something else."

upt_love4eva said:

"Lmao this how I want u at ours lmao in tears."

j.damseltwinny1 said:

"He is so determined."

bananaz4 said:

"Is his pants ripped??? But he killed it tho hope I have a groomsman to light up my reception like that lol."

Bride wows guests

