A biographer of Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Abyna-Ansaa Adjei has punched holes into the apology letter Bishop Dag Heward-Mills wrote to the Asantehene.

Heward-Mills issued the letter to Otumfuo after an audio recording of him chastising the Asantehene popped up.

The founder of Lighthouse Chapel International was recently heard in the audio virtually describing the Asantehene as a 'useless' king for not leaving any legacy except the celebration of funerals and anniversaries.

Dag Heward-Mills' apology to Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has been put under scrutiny Photo source: @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

The emergence of the audio which was first aired on NET2 TV's The Seat, got Heward-Mills under fire to apologise.

The 'man of God', in a letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, indicated that the audio was culled from a sermon he preached 20 years ago.

He further explained that the sermon popped up and was being circulated by "some persons who have previously declared that they will maliciously cause our churches in Kumasi to be closed down".

In what could be described as a sharp u-turn, Heward-Mills listed some of the "numerous achievements" of Otumfuo to suggest that he was not referring to him.

Following the letter from Heward-Mills, Abynaa-Ansaa Adjei has found issues with the apology from the clergyman.

In a post on her Facebook page, Miss Adjei discredited the claim by Heward-Mills that the sermon had been preached about 20 years ago.

According to Ms Adjei, she published a biography of Otumfuo nearly 20 years ago. The biography captured the establishment of the Otumfuo Educational Fund in Novemeber 1999 and the Asantehene's visit to Buckingham Palace where he spoke to Stanchart to help refurbish the Owabi and Barekese dams, the main dams supplying water to Kumasi.

"None of the events you mention in your ‘sermon’ are recorded in this book from “nearly 20 years ago” simply because they had NOT taken place.

"Which 5 year anniversary had he celebrated? Which Coronation event had he hosted? Which 10 year anniversary do you speak about? Which statue had been erected in his honour?," she said.

The biographer thus described the letter as no apology but further insults to Otumfuo.

"Osofo, an apology to insult the King’s intelligence is not an apology. Please. Thank you!", she said.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen News