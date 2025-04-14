Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham featured for the full 90 minutes in Los Blancos' 3-0 defeat to Arsenal

The English midfielder was involved in a heated training ground clash with a teammate, prompting others to step in and separate them

They both played the full 90 minutes against the Gunners at the Emirates last week last week Tuesday

Real Madrid’s season has reached a critical point, and the pressure appears to be taking its toll on the players.

It’s do-or-die for reigning Champions League holders Real Madrid on Wednesday night, as Carlo Ancelotti’s side face the daunting task of pulling off a dramatic remontada against Arsenal in the second leg of their quarter-final clash.

After suffering a humbling 3-0 defeat at the Emirates in the first leg, Los Blancos must now rely on the magic of the Santiago Bernabeu to inspire one of the most remarkable comebacks in the competition’s history and keep their hopes of a record-extending 16th European crown alive.

Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger 'involved in training ground 'fight' ahead of Arsenal tie

Source: Getty Images

Why Bellingham clashed with Rudiger

As the reigning European champions prepare for the Arsenal tie, a training ground bust-up occurred between Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger on Friday, with teammates forced to intervene.

According to Spanish outlet El Chiringuito, the reported altercation happened during a small-sided game, after Rudiger put in a rough tackle on Bellingham, prompting an angry reaction from the England midfielder.

The two had to be separated, though it’s understood that the situation was quickly resolved and deemed a typical flare-up during a tense period in the season.

Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger both played the full 90 minutes against the Gunners at the Emirates last week last week Tuesday. Photo: Helios de la Rubia.

Source: Getty Images

Madrid’s title hopes hanging in the balance

Real Madrid are facing the real possibility of ending the season without silverware.

In La Liga, they are currently trailing Barcelona by four points, with both sides having played 31 games.

Their 2-1 defeat to Valencia last weekend further dented their title hopes, and although they managed a narrow win over Alaves on Sunday—despite playing with 10 men for much of the game following Kylian Mbappe’s early red card—the margin for error is shrinking fast.

The pressure to perform has been building, contributing to heightened emotions within the squad.

Crunch time in the Champions League

In the Champions League, the task ahead is even more daunting. Real Madrid trail 3-0 heading into the second leg of their quarter-final clash with Arsenal, needing a historic comeback at the Santiago Bernabeu to reach the semi-finals.

Both Bellingham and Rudiger played the full 90 minutes in the first-leg defeat at the Emirates and are expected to start again on Wednesday night.

Since Bellingham’s arrival from Borussia Dortmund last summer, the pair have played over 6,200 minutes together across 78 matches, combining for one goal and helping Madrid to league and European glory last season.

Whether this recent clash was a momentary lapse or a sign of deeper frustration, Madrid will need unity now more than ever.

Partey earns praise after Real Madrid masterclass

YEN.com.gh also reported on the praise for Partey from a Spanish football legend after his commanding display against Real Madrid.

The Black Stars powerhouse dominated the midfield as Arsenal cruised to a 3-0 victory in the first leg of their UCL quarter-final clash.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh