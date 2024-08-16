The Minister of Interior says about 90,000 persons applied to join Ghana's security services via the recruitment portal

The Minister of Interior, Henry Quartey, has said about 90,000 people applied to join Ghana's security services after the recruitment portals closed on August 13, 2024.

Parliament approved a budget that allows for the recruitment of 12,000 new personnel across the security services.

Quartey told Joy News that the security services would apply their criteria rigorously.

“… It's up to the security agencies to use their eligibility criteria to be able to select who qualifies to actually be admitted."

"In fact, as at last two days, there were close to 90,000. That is the report that I had from the security agencies that was doing the recruitment."

The Ghana Police Service, Ghana Prisons Service, and Ghana Immigration Service formally announced recruitment on August 7.

The categories available during the process include General Duty Recruits and Graduate General Duties.

Applicants are expected to be Ghanaian by birth, without a criminal record, and must not have been dismissed from any public service or other employment. They must also meet varying height requirements.

Concerns with recruitment plan

There were earlier concerns about the government recruiting 11,000 persons into various security agencies.

The process reportedly started on Monday, July 8, 2024, and financial clearance had already been given.

The interior ministry directed the Ghana Immigration Service to recruit 3,000 personnel.

Opposition legislators later accused the government of partisan recruitment into the various security services. Mahama Ayariga, the Bawku Central legislator, has described this process as a scandal.

Health ministry to recruit 15,200 nurses, midwives

YEN.com.gh also reported that the Ministry of Health was in the process of recruiting new nurses and midwives.

According to a statement from the ministry, processes for recruitment began on August 5.

Qualified applicants were requested to formally apply via the Ministry of Health's online application portal.

