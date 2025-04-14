Farida Mahama, the daughter of President John Dramani Mahama, showed that she was indeed living the good life

She took to her official Instagram page to share memorable pictures of her travelling with her colourful suitcases, enjoying exquisite meals and the famous Ghanaian local meal, fufu

In some of the pictures in the carousel post, she flaunted her casual looks as she wore leggings and cropped tops, which looked like her signature look

Farida Mahama, the daughter of President John Dramani Mahama, shared with her followers what she had been up to by sharing pictures and videos of her adventures.

Image Credit: @faribxby

Source: Instagram

Farida Mahama dines at expensive restaurants

The ever-gorgeous Farida Mahama took to her Instagram account, @faribxby, to share with her fans what she had been up to.

The first slide of the carousel post was a mirror selfie of her posing in her beautiful bathroom with beautiful interior decor.

She rocked a pair of pink leggings and a fitted black top while covering her face with her iPhone Pro Max phone. The daughter of the President of the Republic of Ghana also gave a hint to the range of beauty products she used.

The second slide of the carousel post was a room filled with roses of different colours, which beautified the room.

Farida Mahama also showed that she loved to travel and go on holidays as she shared a lovely picture she took in the elevator with her colourful suitcases next to her.

The founder of the non-governmental organisation, Serenity Community Club, showed that she was a lover of food as she shared a picture of her enjoying a bowl of fufu loaded with meat and Tilapia. She also went out with a companion to an expensive restaurant, and they enjoyed exquisite meals.

Farida Mahama flaunted her natural look in all the selfie pictures she shared in the carousel post on her Instagram page. She also showed that wearing leggings and a cropped top were her go-to look when travelling or stepping out to dine at a lovely restaurant.

In the caption of the Instagram post, she asked her followers what they were up to by asking them what they were doing.

"What you doin?" she asked in the caption of her Instagram page.

Pictures of Farida Mahama and her father

Image Credit: @faribxby and @officialjdmahama

Source: Instagram

Farida Mahama travels under heavy security detail

YEN.com.gh reported that Farida Mahama, daughter of former Ghanaian President John Dramani Mahama, recently offered her followers a glimpse into her travels through a video shared on her Instagram stories.

The footage captured her journey in a well-organised nighttime motorcade accompanied by a strong police detail. The convoy, led by police officers on motorcycles, ensured both security and smooth passage as they coordinated traffic and issued directions throughout the trip.

Seated comfortably in the backseat, Farida recorded the moment, highlighting the calm yet high-security nature of the outing. The video drew admiration from many social media users, who praised the composure and elegance she displayed.

Source: YEN.com.gh