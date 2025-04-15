The top 10 U.S. national parks, ranked from stunning to must-visit
The U.S. boasts several national park sites, which millions of people visit annually. The Great Smoky Mountains located in eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina are some of the best US national parks, ranked based on their natural beauty, abundant wildlife, and diverse landscapes. Other outstanding parks include Glacier National Park and Olympic National Park.
TABLE OF CONTENTS
- Key takeaways
- Ranking top 10 U.S. national parks
- What are the least popular national parks in the United States?
- What is the darkest national park in the United States?
- What are the factors to consider when ranking national parks?
Key takeaways
- Great Smoky Mountains National Park, located in eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina, is ranked the best national park in the United States.
- America has over 60 national parks, offering impressive natural landscapes, inspiring history and lots of opportunities for fun and recreation.
- Each park is full of a unique diverse array of wildlife such as black bears, Roosevelt elk, mule deer, and several species of birds such as dusky grouse and peregrine falcon.
Ranking top 10 U.S. national parks
We used data from top-rated travel blogs like Travel US News, Africa Business Insider, and National Geographic to create this list of the top U.S. national parks. However, the information provided may not be exhaustive, as selections are subjective and may vary based on different factors such as scenic beauty, biodiversity, outdoor activities, accessibility, popularity, visitor experience, and cultural significance.
|National parks
|Location
|Great Smoky Mountains National Park
|Between North Carolina and Tennessee
|Glacier National Park
|Montana
|Olympic National Park
|Washington
|Yellowstone National Park
|Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho
|Bryce Canyon National Park
|Utah
|Yosemite National Park
|California
|Grand Teton National Park
|Wyoming
|Zion National Park
|Utah
|Rocky Mountain National Park
|Colorado
|Denali National Park and Preserve
|Alaska
1. Great Smoky Mountains National Park
- Location: North Carolina and Tennessee, United States
- Area (km²): 2,114.15
- Area (sq mi): 816.28
- Established: 1934
Great Smoky Mountains National Park is one of the famous places you can visit in the United States. It is known for its phenomenal beauty and rich history, which attracts tourists globally. The park is home to some of the country's most breathtaking mountain scenery, including stunning waterfalls and lush hardwood forests.
The park is also full of a diverse array of wildlife, including several species of mammals, reptiles and amphibians. The most common animal in the Great Smoky Mountains is the salamander. The park has around 30 species of salamanders and as a result, it is nicknamed the Salamander Capital of the World.
2. Glacier National Park
- Location: Montana, United States
- Area (km²): 4,101
- Area (sq mi): 1,583
- Established: 1910
The Glacier National Park derives its name from its small active glaciers. The park is often referred to as the Crown of the Continent given its snow-covered mountain peaks, rushing waterfalls, and diverse wildlife.
Additionally, there is approximately a 50-mile scenic mountain highway through the park known as the Going-to-the-Sun Road. The route offers beautiful views of the park's lakes, mountains, forests, and glaciers, and also access to popular hiking trails within the park.
3. Olympic National Park
- Location: Washington, United States
- Area (km²): 3,733.8 km2
- Area (sq mi): 1,440
- Established: 1938
The Olympic National Park is famous for its diverse landscapes which feature temperate rainforests, beautiful beaches, and rugged mountains. Popular wildlife found at the park and its surroundings includes Roosevelt elk, black bears, raccoons, mink, and beaver. With over 600 miles of hiking trails, the park's terrain and hikes are unrivalled.
4. Yellowstone National Park
- Location: Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, United States
- Area (km²): 8,983
- Area (sq mi): 3,468.4
- Established: 1872
Millions of visitors flock to Yellowstone National Park annually due to its dramatic landscapes, including pristine alpine lakes, stunning peaks, geysers and hot springs. The park features Yellowstone Lake, the largest high-altitude lake in North America at an elevation of over 7,700 feet.
The park also hosts a geomorphological site called Mammoth Hot Springs, which consists of around 100 hot springs scattered over a score of step-like travertine terraces.
5. Bryce Canyon National Park
- Location: Utah, United States
- Area (km²): 145.02
- Area (sq mi): 56
- Established: 1928
Bryce Canyon National Park is unique because of its forests of rock, comprising numerous skinny rock pillars known as hoodoos. These rock spires are uniquely shaped; some even resemble people, animals, or other forms.
More than 400 species of plants grow within the park boundaries, with common ones being juniper, pinyon pine, and cliffrose. Bryce Canyon is home to a wide variety of animals ranging from large mammals like mule deer to several species of birds such as clark's nutcracker, dusky grouse, and peregrine falcon, which is the fastest animal on land and water.
6. Yosemite National Park
- Location: California, United States
- Area (km²): 3,080
- Area (sq mi): 1,187
- Established: 1890
Yosemite is home to stunning tourist attraction sites including Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, the granite monolith El Capitan, and the breathtaking Half Dome hike. The park also hosts high-end vacation rentals, campgrounds, and hotels like Yosemite Valley Lodge and The Ahwahnee Hotel that offer delicious food.
7. Grand Teton National Park
- Location: Wyoming, United States
- Area (km²): 1,300
- Area (sq mi): 485
- Established: 1929
Grand Teton National Park is renowned for its diverse ecosystem ranging from mountains, forests, wetlands, and a variety of wild animals such as moose, pronghorn, and waterfowl. The park also contains some of the oldest rocks in North America, they include granite and Precambrian metamorphic rocks such as schist and gneiss.
8. Zion National Park
- Location: Utah, United States
- Area (km²): 590
- Area (sq mi): 229
- Established: 1919
Zion National Park is an ecological paradise popular for its diverse landscape ranging from conifer woodlands communities to pinyon-juniper, pinyon-juniper and encompassing desert. Visitors can explore the park's conifer forests which consists of tree species like aspen and ponderosa pine or hike up to Emerald Pools Trail in Zion Canyon.
9. Rocky Mountain National Park
- Location: Colorado, United States
- Area (km²): 1,074
- Area (sq mi): 415
- Established: 1915
Rocky Mountain is one of the American natural wonders, boasting a stunning blend of large open meadows and glistening alpine lakes such as Dream Lake and Bear Lake. Rocky Mountain is one of America's highest national parks. Its elevations range from 7,860 feet to 14,259 feet.
The park's diverse landscapes, from Subalpine Zone and Alpine Tundra to streams, rivers, and wetlands, offer a peaceful retreat for nature lovers.
10. Denali National Park and Preserve
- Location: Alaska
- Area (km²): 19,185.79
- Area (sq mi): 7,408
- Established: 1917
Denali National Park and Preserve is a surreal landscape of towering Alaska Range, tundra vegetation, glaciers, and rivers. Mount Healy Overlook Trail, reaches an elevation of up to 6,000 feet, is one of the park's most iconic yet dangerous spot offering panoramic views at the top, attracting accomplished hikers seeking a challenging adventure.
What are the least popular national parks in the United States?
According to CNN Travel and Smithsonian Magazine, Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve, North Cascades, and Kobuk Valley National Park are the least popular national parks in the United States.
What is the darkest national park in the United States?
Death Valley is the darkest national park in the United States. It has the largest dark sky designated area, with a span of 13,700 square kilometres. The night sky has minimal lighting impact from big cities, despite being in the vicinity of Las Vegas and Los Angeles.
What are the factors to consider when ranking national parks?
All national parks are ranked based on factors like visitors' experience, natural beauty, diverse landscapes, and abundant wildlife.
Some of the best U.S. national parks include Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Glacier, Olympic, and Bryce Canyon. These parks are ranked based on popularity, diverse landscapes, esteemed wildlife, and awe-inspiring geology. Each park offers opportunities for unique outdoor activities such as hiking and camping.
