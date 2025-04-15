The top 10 U.S. national parks, ranked from stunning to must-visit

The U.S. boasts several national park sites, which millions of people visit annually. The Great Smoky Mountains located in eastern Tennessee and Western North Carolina are some of the best US national parks, ranked based on their natural beauty, abundant wildlife, and diverse landscapes. Other outstanding parks include Glacier National Park and Olympic National Park.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park (L), Glacier (M), and Yosemite (R) rank high among the best American national parks. Photo: Ron Buskirk, Marli Miller, and George Rose (modified by author)

Source: Getty Images

Key takeaways

Great Smoky Mountains National Park, located in eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina, is ranked the best national park in the United States.

America has over 60 national parks , offering impressive natural landscapes, inspiring history and lots of opportunities for fun and recreation.

, offering impressive natural landscapes, inspiring history and lots of opportunities for fun and recreation. Each park is full of a unique diverse array of wildlife such as black bears, Roosevelt elk, mule deer, and several species of birds such as dusky grouse and peregrine falcon.

Ranking top 10 U.S. national parks

We used data from top-rated travel blogs like Travel US News, Africa Business Insider, and National Geographic to create this list of the top U.S. national parks. However, the information provided may not be exhaustive, as selections are subjective and may vary based on different factors such as scenic beauty, biodiversity, outdoor activities, accessibility, popularity, visitor experience, and cultural significance.

National parks Location Great Smoky Mountains National Park Between North Carolina and Tennessee Glacier National Park Montana Olympic National Park Washington Yellowstone National Park Wyoming, Montana, and Idaho Bryce Canyon National Park Utah Yosemite National Park California Grand Teton National Park Wyoming Zion National Park Utah Rocky Mountain National Park Colorado Denali National Park and Preserve Alaska

1. Great Smoky Mountains National Park

The park features breathtaking mountain scenery like waterfalls and lush hardwood forests. Photo: Ronaldo Silva

Source: Getty Images

Location : North Carolina and Tennessee, United States

: North Carolina and Tennessee, United States Area (km²) : 2,114.15

: 2,114.15 Area (sq mi) : 816.28

: 816.28 Established: 1934

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is one of the famous places you can visit in the United States. It is known for its phenomenal beauty and rich history, which attracts tourists globally. The park is home to some of the country's most breathtaking mountain scenery, including stunning waterfalls and lush hardwood forests.

The park is also full of a diverse array of wildlife, including several species of mammals, reptiles and amphibians. The most common animal in the Great Smoky Mountains is the salamander. The park has around 30 species of salamanders and as a result, it is nicknamed the Salamander Capital of the World.

2. Glacier National Park

Glacier is known for its snow-covered mountain peaks and rushing waterfalls. Photo: Marli Miller.

Source: Getty Images

Location : Montana, United States

: Montana, United States Area (km²) : 4,101

: 4,101 Area (sq mi) : 1,583

: 1,583 Established: 1910

The Glacier National Park derives its name from its small active glaciers. The park is often referred to as the Crown of the Continent given its snow-covered mountain peaks, rushing waterfalls, and diverse wildlife.

Additionally, there is approximately a 50-mile scenic mountain highway through the park known as the Going-to-the-Sun Road. The route offers beautiful views of the park's lakes, mountains, forests, and glaciers, and also access to popular hiking trails within the park.

3. Olympic National Park

Olympic hosts several animals like black bears, raccoons, and beaver. Photo: Joe Sohm

Source: Getty Images

Location : Washington, United States

: Washington, United States Area (km²) : 3,733.8 km2

: 3,733.8 km2 Area (sq mi) : 1,440

: 1,440 Established: 1938

The Olympic National Park is famous for its diverse landscapes which feature temperate rainforests, beautiful beaches, and rugged mountains. Popular wildlife found at the park and its surroundings includes Roosevelt elk, black bears, raccoons, mink, and beaver. With over 600 miles of hiking trails, the park's terrain and hikes are unrivalled.

4. Yellowstone National Park

Yellowstone is characterised by its pristine alpine lakes, beautiful peaks, and hot springs. Photo: William Campbell

Source: Getty Images

Location : Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, United States

: Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, United States Area (km²) : 8,983

: 8,983 Area (sq mi) : 3,468.4

: 3,468.4 Established: 1872

Millions of visitors flock to Yellowstone National Park annually due to its dramatic landscapes, including pristine alpine lakes, stunning peaks, geysers and hot springs. The park features Yellowstone Lake, the largest high-altitude lake in North America at an elevation of over 7,700 feet.

The park also hosts a geomorphological site called Mammoth Hot Springs, which consists of around 100 hot springs scattered over a score of step-like travertine terraces.

5. Bryce Canyon National Park

Bryce Canyon has over 400 species of plants within the park boundaries. Photo @gwynandam on Instagram

Source: Getty Images

Location : Utah, United States

: Utah, United States Area (km²) : 145.02

: 145.02 Area (sq mi) : 56

: 56 Established: 1928

Bryce Canyon National Park is unique because of its forests of rock, comprising numerous skinny rock pillars known as hoodoos. These rock spires are uniquely shaped; some even resemble people, animals, or other forms.

More than 400 species of plants grow within the park boundaries, with common ones being juniper, pinyon pine, and cliffrose. Bryce Canyon is home to a wide variety of animals ranging from large mammals like mule deer to several species of birds such as clark's nutcracker, dusky grouse, and peregrine falcon, which is the fastest animal on land and water.

6. Yosemite National Park

Yosemite features Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias and Half Dome hike. Photo: George Rose

Source: Getty Images

Location : California, United States

: California, United States Area (km²) : 3,080

: 3,080 Area (sq mi) : 1,187

: 1,187 Established: 1890

Yosemite is home to stunning tourist attraction sites including Mariposa Grove of Giant Sequoias, the granite monolith El Capitan, and the breathtaking Half Dome hike. The park also hosts high-end vacation rentals, campgrounds, and hotels like Yosemite Valley Lodge and The Ahwahnee Hotel that offer delicious food.

7. Grand Teton National Park

Grand Teton has some of the oldest rocks in North America, including schist and gneiss. Photo: Amber Baesler

Source: Getty Images

Location : Wyoming, United States

: Wyoming, United States Area (km²) : 1,300

: 1,300 Area (sq mi) : 485

: 485 Established: 1929

Grand Teton National Park is renowned for its diverse ecosystem ranging from mountains, forests, wetlands, and a variety of wild animals such as moose, pronghorn, and waterfowl. The park also contains some of the oldest rocks in North America, they include granite and Precambrian metamorphic rocks such as schist and gneiss.

8. Zion National Park

Zion is renowned for its diverse landscape, including conifer woodlands. Photo: George Rose

Source: Getty Images

Location : Utah, United States

: Utah, United States Area (km²) : 590

: 590 Area (sq mi) : 229

: 229 Established: 1919

Zion National Park is an ecological paradise popular for its diverse landscape ranging from conifer woodlands communities to pinyon-juniper, pinyon-juniper and encompassing desert. Visitors can explore the park's conifer forests which consists of tree species like aspen and ponderosa pine or hike up to Emerald Pools Trail in Zion Canyon.

9. Rocky Mountain National Park

Rocky Mountain boasts a beautiful blend of large open meadows. Photo: Hyoung Chang

Source: Getty Images

Location : Colorado, United States

: Colorado, United States Area (km²) : 1,074

: 1,074 Area (sq mi) : 415

: 415 Established: 1915

Rocky Mountain is one of the American natural wonders, boasting a stunning blend of large open meadows and glistening alpine lakes such as Dream Lake and Bear Lake. Rocky Mountain is one of America's highest national parks. Its elevations range from 7,860 feet to 14,259 feet.

The park's diverse landscapes, from Subalpine Zone and Alpine Tundra to streams, rivers, and wetlands, offer a peaceful retreat for nature lovers.

10. Denali National Park and Preserve

Denali features tundra vegetation, glaciers, and rivers.. Photo: PATRICK T. FALLON

Source: Getty Images

Location : Alaska

: Alaska Area (km²) : 19,185.79

: 19,185.79 Area (sq mi) : 7,408

: 7,408 Established: 1917

Denali National Park and Preserve is a surreal landscape of towering Alaska Range, tundra vegetation, glaciers, and rivers. Mount Healy Overlook Trail, reaches an elevation of up to 6,000 feet, is one of the park's most iconic yet dangerous spot offering panoramic views at the top, attracting accomplished hikers seeking a challenging adventure.

What are the least popular national parks in the United States?

According to CNN Travel and Smithsonian Magazine, Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve, North Cascades, and Kobuk Valley National Park are the least popular national parks in the United States.

What is the darkest national park in the United States?

Death Valley is the darkest national park in the United States. It has the largest dark sky designated area, with a span of 13,700 square kilometres. The night sky has minimal lighting impact from big cities, despite being in the vicinity of Las Vegas and Los Angeles.

What are the factors to consider when ranking national parks?

All national parks are ranked based on factors like visitors' experience, natural beauty, diverse landscapes, and abundant wildlife.

Some of the best U.S. national parks include Great Smoky Mountains National Park, Glacier, Olympic, and Bryce Canyon. These parks are ranked based on popularity, diverse landscapes, esteemed wildlife, and awe-inspiring geology. Each park offers opportunities for unique outdoor activities such as hiking and camping.

Yen.com.gh published a fantastic article about must-see tourist sites in Accra and their locations. The city is known for its historical landmarks, bustling markets, cultural diversity, and beautiful beaches.

Settling on the best tourist sites in Accra is not hard because there are multiple options for local and international tourists. The best tourist sites include The Independence Square, National Museum of Ghana, and Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and Memorial Park.

Source: YEN.com.gh