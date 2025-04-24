Toilet Facility Donated by Akosua ‘Kozie’ Manu Seemingly Vandalised a Day After Commissioning
- The public toilet donated by Akosua Manu, a former New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate for Adentan, has been vandalised
- Manu said people purporting to be from a state agency were behind the damage to the toilet facility
- In a statement on Facebook, she said she was deeply saddened and dismayed by the action
A public toilet donated by the former New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Adentan, Akosua Manu, at Adjiringanor, has seemingly been vandalised.
Manu, also known as Kozie, said she was deeply saddened by the development on April 23, a day after the facility was commissioned.
On Facebook, she accused individuals claiming to be officials of the Ghana Grid Company of destroying the part of the structure that had her name displayed as the benefactor.
"This is not just an attack on infrastructure, it is an attack on community development, public health, and the dignity of the people. We must not allow impunity to take root where efforts to alleviate suffering are concerned."
