Premier League side Bournemouth are bracing for a potential bid from Al Nassr for their in-form forward, Antoine Semenyo

The Ghanaian international has impressed this season and is also attracting interest from several top Premier League clubs

Meanwhile, Al Nassr are also pursuing Semenyo’s international teammate, Mohammed Kudus, as they look to bolster their attacking options

Bournemouth are preparing for a potential £75 million bid from Al Nassr for their top forward, Antoine Semenyo.

The 25-year-old joined the Cherries from Bristol City in 2023 for more than £10m on a four-and-a-half-year deal.

Bournemouth are bracing for a potential bid from Al Nassr for their in-form forward, Antoine Semenyo.

Source: Getty Images

The Ghana international has quickly become a fan favourite at the Vitality Stadium.

In 37 appearances across all competitions this season, Semenyo has contributed 10 goals and 6 assists, catching the attention of the Saudi Pro League giants.

Al-Nassr eye Antoine Semenyo

Al Nassr are looking to strengthen an already star-studded attack featuring Cristiano Ronaldo, Sadio Mané, Jhon Durán, and Angelo Gabriel.

Semenyo has been a long-term target and was pursued during the winter transfer window.

If the deal goes through, it could rival Neymar's £77 million move to Al Hilal as the most expensive in Saudi Pro League history.

While Semenyo’s willingness to leave the Premier League remains uncertain, Al Nassr believe they can reach an agreement with Bournemouth for less than his £70 million release clause.

Mitoma and Diaz Among alternatives if Semenyo deal fails

Should negotiations for Semenyo fall through, Al Nassr already have backup options in place. Brighton’s Kaoru Mitoma is still on their radar after a failed £75 million offer in January.

The Japanese winger continues to impress in the Premier League and remains a top alternative for the Saudi club.

Liverpool’s Luis Díaz is also being monitored, with questions surrounding his future at Anfield.

Both players are seen as viable options should Al Nassr be unable to secure Semenyo, as the club pushes for its first league title since 2019.

Al-Nassr chase Mohammed Kudus

Al Nassr are also targeting Mohammed Kudus, Semenyo’s international teammate, as a potential summer signing.

According to The Guardian, West Ham may need to sell their star winger to raise funds for their own transfer plans.

Mohammed Kudus during Premier League match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge on February 3, 2025.

Source: Getty Images

Kudus is believed to have a release clause that becomes active for a short window this summer, making a move to the Saudi Pro League a real possibility amid strong interest from Al Nassr.

As reported earlier by YEN.com.gh, whether the Ghana international is willing to make a move to Saudi Arabia so early in his career is still uncertain.

West Ham, however, are confident that the winger will draw attention from both Premier League clubs and top teams across Europe.

Semenyo advised to stay at Bournemouth

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Antoine Semenyo has become the focus of multiple transfer speculations following his impressive performances in the Premier League.

Amid the growing interest, a Ghanaian football legend has advised the in-form Bournemouth striker to remain patient and make a well-thought-out decision regarding his future.

