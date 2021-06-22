Shatta Wale has been spotted in a photo without the expensive jeans he flaunted days ago

He indicated that fans were criticising him for wearing the pair of jeans

Shatta Wale's jeans, upon checks, revealed that they cost a whopping GHC4,000

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Multiple award-winning dancehall star, Charles Nii Armah Mensah Jnr, famed as Shatta Wale, has been spotted in a new photo with any trousers on.

In the photo sighted by YEN.com.gh, the Ayoo hitmaker was seen standing in what looked like plush apartment as he was captured by the camera unawares.

The dancehall star was seen wearing just a white t-shirt and complemented it with jewelry and a pair of sunglasses while holding headphones but one thing was missing.

Shatta Wale removes his GHC4k jeans after fans say he bought it from Kantamanto; photo drops.Source: Instagram/shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Shatta Wale was captured in the photo without a pair of jeans on and he looked kind of awkward as he beamed with smiles.

The outspoken musician gave an explanation to his latest fashion sense and indicated that it was very deliberate.

Shatta Wale said some of his critics had complained about his jeans by claiming it was not authentic so he took them off.

He shared the photo on his Instagram page and captioned it: "Since they say fake ,Now dierrr no jeans ooo cheers #HYLYF"

Many fans of the singer thought his explanation was quite funny so they took to the comment section to react to it.

Rapper Medikal had the first word with his question: "Who vex you"

ama_shatta11 had this to say: "Ima die for u"

yunglord_sam commented: "Herrrr u b savage"

There were many comments that showed fans of the singer were quite thrilled with his recent gimmick.

YEN.com.gh earlier reported that the dancehall music star has been trending on social media.

The trend followed new photos Shatta Wale shared on Instagram a few days ago in which he rocked a white t-shirt over a pair of jeans.

Shatta Wale's DSQUARED2 jeans in these photos have been called fake.

Sharing the photos, Shatta Wale had included a close-up shot which revealed the jeans he was wearing to be DSQUARED2, an Italian fashion brand.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news!

Source: Yen Newspaper