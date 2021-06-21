Shatta Wale recently shared photos showing off his swag in a t-shirt and jeans

The photos have stirred talk on social media that the music star's jeans, DSQUARED2, is fake

The talk comes after Shatta Wale recently claimed Arnold Baidoo wear cheap shoes

Dancehall music star Shatta Wale, born Charles Nii Amrah Mensah Jnr, has been trending on social media.

The trend follows new photos Shatta Wale shared on Instagram a few days ago in which he rocked a white t-shirt over a pair of jeans.

Shatta Wale's DSQUARED2 jeans in these photos have been called fake Photo source: @shattawalenima

Source: Instagram

Sharing the photos, Shatta Wale had included a close-up shot which revealed the jeans he was wearing to be DSQUARED2, an Italian fashion brand.

A check on the internet indicates that the type of DSQUARED2 jeans Shatta Wale was wearing cost from 670 US dollars upwards. That means one would have to pay in excess of GHC3,900 to buy one in Ghana.

After Shatta Wale's post which indirectly had him showing off that he wears expensive clothing, some social media users have tried to discredit him.

For many of these people, Shatta Wale's DSQUARED2 was a fake one because there was a slight difference between the logo on his and what is commonly found on the internet.

While Shatta Wale's jeans have DSQUARED with the number 2 as an exponent, the ones on the internet have the number as a regular numeral.

Check out the difference in the photo below:

Shatta Wale's jeans (in frame 1 and 2) versus the one on the internet (frame 3) Photo source: @shattawalenima, @sweet_maame_adwoa

Source: Instagram

After the photo came up online, many people took to Twitter to laugh at Shatta Wale.

YEN.com.gh compiled some of the comments below:

Ofankor Tarzan said:

Jason seemed to be defending Shatta Wale:

Adofo Asa said:

Aboa Banku said:

Paradise said:

Safari Sarkcess:

Shatta Wale and Arnold shoe saga

While it cannot be confirmed that Shatta Wale's pair of jeans is fake, many have jumped on the bandwagon to make fun of him because of his recent claim of riches on UTV's United Showbiz.

As previously reported by YEN.com.gh, Shatta Wale, during hot exchanges with Arnold Baidoo, claimed that the pundit was wearing cheap sneakers.

In his rant, Shatta Wale described Arnold's sneakers to be as cheap as GHC2.50.

It is no wonder that many of the people circulating the fake jeans story are referring to Arnold in their posts.

