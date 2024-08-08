A video of a Ghanaian woman lamenting over what she said is an unauthorised takeover of her house and clinic has surfaced online

In the video shared on X, Madam Faustina Prempeh called on the IGP to come to her aid as she was at a loss over what was happening

Netizens who saw the post about the woman's problems were heartbroken and took to the comments section to express their views

A 70-year-old Ghanaian widow, Faustina Prempeh, has stirred emotions on social media after a video of her lamenting over what she described as an impending loss of her house and clinic surfaced online.

In the video, Madam Prempeh said some men stormed her house, where she runs a clinic, ransacked the place and then locked the building up a few weeks after the demise of her husband.

A Ghanaian widow is expressing her grievances over the alleged unlawful takeover of her building. Image source: xghana

Source: Twitter

Intruders reportedly storm widow's house

Narrating her ordeal, she indicated that on May 3, 2024, she woke up to a large group of people surrounding her building. She also saw a bulldozer pulling down buildings close to her apartment.

Confused about what was happening, she sought answers from her children, who could not provide any.

A few minutes into her observation, the people who had surrounded her house, who she said comprised police officers, bailiffs, and demolition teams, allegedly walked into her home under the instruction of Theiphilous Teiku Tagoe, who was also present.

When Madam Prempeh asked for answers, she was informed that her building would soon be taken over.

The people claimed they had court authorisation to take over the structure and reportedly then ransacked the house, taking items and destroying medicines for her clinic worth over GH¢200,000.

Widow calls on IGP for help

Lamenting the incident in the video, the widow claimed the actions of the individuals were unlawful since her husband did not inform her about any litigation or legal issues surrounding the building.

She has, therefore, called on the IGP, George Akuffo Dampare, to come to her aid.

Watch the video below:

Netizens sympathise with Ghanaian widow

Netizens who saw the video were heartbroken and took to the comment section to express their views.

@real_homie482 wrote:

"Look at this, the police is not given any feedback, she can’t afford a lawyer because she has no idea what happening, they waited for her husband to die when they know he is the only person to fight this. I hope she continuing praying To God and Consult the gods. THE gods are not to blamed. I will never downplay the gods."

@kwabenakumdua wrote:

"The system has become so deeply corrupt that corruption has evolved into an unconscious habit. In a society where so many individuals carry psychological scars, the cycle of poverty and hardship persists. A nation is built by its people, not by a small group of politicians."

Lady widowed at young age weeps

YEN.com.gh also reported that a young widow has shared a heartfelt video expressing her pain and offering prayers for other women.

The emotional video, which was trending on TikTok, resonated with many netizens in the comments section who had also lost their loved ones.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

Source: YEN.com.gh