Okyeame Kwame has unveiled some of the hard lessons he learned from being a father

According to the musician, one of them is that children will always love their mothers more than their dads

He advised that fathers must not perform their duties because they want anything in return but simply because they are supposed to

Famous Ghanaian musician, Okyeame Kwame, has shared some of the hard lessons he has learned from being a husband and a father to two children.

Sharing the lessons on the Father's Day edition of UpsideDown on Citi, the musician indicated that being children will always love their mothers more than the dads.

"No matter what, the children must love their mothers more than they love us. So we don't do fatherhood because of any reward. We don't care. We do it because it is the right thing to do," he said.

In addition to this, the happy family man also indicated that another hard lesson fatherhood has taught him is to be a perpetual learner and find answers on the go.

Finally, the co-author of Love Locked Down mentioned that fathers must learn to stop being the 'tough guy' but rather be an object of love to their offsprings.

"I remember my father used to travel and by the time he returns, mum list all the bad things we had done for him to dish out the lashes. We must change and stop beating the children," he mentioned.

Kids will always love their mums more than us -Okyeame Kwame on Fatherhood Credit: @okyeamekwame

Source: Instagram

Source: Yen