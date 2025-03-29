A Ghanaian man has got social media buzzing with comments after a video of his wedding surfaced online.

The man, looking old, recently wedded his lovely wife in a modest ceremony due to financial constraints.

Ghanaian man rocks NPP T-shirt for his wedding. Image source: msem sisi

Source: TikTok

He did not allow poverty to stop him from proving his love to his wife and proceeded to marry her despite his challenges.

When people usually rock beautiful and classy outfits for their weddings, this man wore an NPP T-shirt and a suit.

His wife, on the other hand, wore a lovely white Kaba and Skirt for the beautiful ceremony. The couple has won the admiration of many who saw their wedding videos.

Watch the video below:

Source: YEN.com.gh