Kwaku Manu and Comedian Waris have cracked ribs with their new comedy skit

The duo remade the viral video that saw footballer Cristiano Ronaldo push aside some bottles of coca-cola

In their case, they decided to add a full loaf of bread to the entire incident

Ghanaian actors Comedian Waris and Kwaku Manu have sent many social media users into hysterical laughter after they remade a viral video of Cristiano Ronaldo.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Portuguese international, Cristiano Ronaldo was seen attending a press conference during the Euro 2020.

As he sat, the footballer pushed aside some 2 bottles of coca-cola that were sitting in front of him, making them disappear from the sights of the camera.

Comedian Waris and Kwaku Manu remake Cristiano Ronaldo's coca cola snub video

He then picked up a bottle of water and lifted it up saying "water" in Portuguese.

Many people interpreted the action differently but in Ghana, comedians Waris and Kwaku Manu have made the incident a notch funnier.

Following the snub, Kwaku Manu and Comedian Waris grabbed 2 bottles of coca-cola as if to say they received it from Ronaldo and started drinking it.

The duo was heard thanking the former Real Madrid star for gifting them the bottles of coca-cola but decided to add an accompaniment to it.

One of them then grabbed a full loaf of what looked like 'butter bread' and opened it.

They both broke some of the bread and started eating it as they kept thanking the footballer for his benevolence.

After posting the video on his Instagram page, Waris captioned it: "If you don’t like we like @cristiano. My boss @kwakumanubob"

Many fans of the duo reacted to the video with laughter and some even jumped into the comment section to share their views.

ghanafuodotcom came in with the comment: "It’s the bread for me"

richhiltv also wrote: "Nice and simple"

roselynfelli commented: "The bread tho"

Many Ghanaians had a good laugh after the duo remade the video which sent shockwaves all over the world.

