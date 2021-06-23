John Mensah Sarbah revealed he consulted a spiritualist for money rituals (sikaduro) to impress his girlfriend

He disclosed that the spiritualist (mallam) told him to bring GHc5000 and a white sheep

He was also asked to eat a full chicken

Sarbah sat for an interview with SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami

A Ghanaian professional barber, John Mensah Sarbah, has revealed why he had to consult a spiritualist for money rituals (sikaduro) to impress his girlfriend.

Sarbah told SVTV Africa's DJ Nyaami that he was working with the lady who eventually became his girlfriend.

As the relationship grew, he thought of marrying her but the lady declined, saying he had no money.

I went in for money ritual to impress my girlfriend - Ghanaian man reveals how his girlfriend used him. Image: SVTV Africa

Source: UGC

She told me she can't introduce me to her parents because I had no money,'' he said.

According to Sarbah, he was compelled to consult the spiritualist for money rituals to impress the lady.

I decided to go for money ritual. The mallam told me to bring GHc5000, a white sheep, and asked me to eat a full chicken without chewing the bones,'' he revealed.

I had no money then for the ritual, hence, I had to swindle people, he said.

I scammed with military recruitment protocol. They paid and I gave it to the mallam but it didn't work. He later told me my spirit does not like money so it won't work.''

Sarbah disclosed he has not been able to pay back those he cheated but hopes to pay back in due time.

Watch the full interview below:

Source: Yen.com.gh