Music producer, Da' Hammer, has posed beside his father in a beautiful family photo to mark Father's Day

Millions throughout the world are observing the special day for fathers today, June 20

Hammer posted the adorable family photo on Facebook, saying: ''Happy Father’s Day daddy, we love you''

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

Ghanaian music producer, Da' Hammer, born Edward Nana Poku Osei, has posed beside his birth father, sons, and other family members to mark Father's Day.

Millions throughout the world are observing Father's Day today, June 20, 2021, in appreciation of their either birth fathers or father figures and their contributions to their lives.

Many have shared photos along with sweet messages to celebrate their fathers to mark the day.

Hammer of The Last Two poses with his lookalike father in beautiful photo to mark Father's Day. Image: Hammer

Source: Facebook

Hammer of The Last Two fame posed beside his father in a family snap and posted it on Facebook, saying: ''Happy Father’s Day daddy, we love you.''

The post has gathered sweet comments from his fans and followers on social media.

Heartwarming comments.

Shakes Baahubali said:

''Such a great family.. Happy Father's Day.''

Nana Kwaku Ntiamoah Arthur commented:

''Confused or ... Consistent ? Happy Father's Day .''

Bright Did-It said:

''Uncle Hammer dey jey ein mommy pass lol.''

Ju Lius mentioned:

''Da' Hammer big Boss happy fathers to u .''

Meanwhile, YEN.com.gh reported music producer, Hammer has described the behaviour of entertainment journalist, Arnold Asamoah-Baidoo towards dancehall artiste, Shatta Wale, as low and below the belt.

Hammer of The Last Two fame was speaking on UTV's United Showiz hosted by Nana Ama McBrown who had tabled Hammer's post on Facebook against Arnold following Shatta Wale's altercation with Arnold during the show on Saturday, June 12.

In the Facebook post, Hammer called out Arnold saying he had disrespected Shatta Wale for describing the dancehall musician as someone who comes across as the most inconsistent and confused artiste following his State of the Industry Address about the Ghana Music Industry.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen.com.gh