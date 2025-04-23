Ebi Bright has been nominated as the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) in the Greater Accra Region

Her nomination comes after calls from some residents in Tema claiming Ebi Bright is not an indigene and can not have the position

Ebi Bright shared a reaction on social media after Mahama's nomination

Ghana's president John Dramani Mahama has nominated the 2024 National Democratic Congress Parliamentary Candidate for Tema Central, Ebi Bright as the Tema Metropolitan Chief Executive in the Greater Accra Region.

Her name was among third batch of nominated Chief Executives released on April 23.

The nominations are in accordance with Article 243 of the 1992 Constitution and the Local Governance Act, 2016 (Act 936) as amended by Local Governance (Amendment) Act, 2017.

Ebi Bright's mayorship, just as the other MCEs is pending approval from the respective assemblies.

Ebi Bright speaks after her nomination

Ebi Bright is a former actress and has represented the NDC for the Tema Central parliamentary seat twice.

Hon. Bright reportedly secured victory over her rival, Charles Forson of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Charles Forson contested the results prompting the Electoral Commission to order a re-collation.

After collating outstanding polling station results following a High Court order on Saturday, January 4, 2025, Charles Forson was declared the winner over Ebi Bright.

Ebi Bright missing out on the parliamentary seat

