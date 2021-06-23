Esi: 2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful Winner to soon be Called to the Bar as Lawyer

2015 Ghana's Most Beautiful winner, Esi, is set to soon be called to the Bar

Vera Oheneba Safaoh is currently studying the professional law course at the Ghana School of Law, Makola

Before enrolling in law school, Esi won the Most Influential Beauty Queen of the year 2016 at the Ghana Tertiary Awards

Vera Oheneba Safaoh, the 2015 winner of the popular Ghanaian beauty pageant, Ghana's Most Beautiful (GMB), is set to soon become a lawyer in Ghana.

Esi from Central Region, as she was famously known by many, went to study law for three years at the GIMPA law faculty soon after she was crowned winner of GMB.

According to an update on the verified Facebook handle of TV3, Esi successfully passed her entrance exams and is currently studying the professional law course at the Ghana School of Law, Makola.

Before that, the brilliant lady won the Most Influential Beauty Queen of the year 2016 at the Ghana Tertiary Awards due to the impact of her project and she currently serves as a Board Member for the Awards Scheme.

As many would recall, when she won the pageant in 2015, Esi took home a brand new 2015-registered four-wheeled drive and a cash prize of GHC10,000 at the age of 22.

It appears that Vera Oheneba Safaoh's life is one that might be filled with myriads of successes that she would keep chalking back-to-back.

