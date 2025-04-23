Ghanaian dancehall musician Stonebwoy has shown his admiration and cosigned a visually-impaired musician he met in the Volta Region

The Therapy hitmaker couldn't hide his pride as the youngster boldly showcased his talent by performing some of his favourite dancehall songs

A video of Stonebwoy's reaction to the young man's performance has surfaced on social media

Ghanaian musician, Stonebwoy, has cosigned a visually-impaired rising dancehall star after listening to a few minutes of him freestyling.

This comes after Stonebwoy's stint in the Volta Region for this year's Easter celebrations. He performed at the Weta Hills on April 21.

The video of Stonebwoy and the visually-impaired young fan was first shared on a TikTok account affiliated with the artiste, instantly registering over 50k hits.

Stonebwoy was elated as the young man performed Jungle off his 2017 album Epistles of Mama.

The visually-impaired fan appears to be a huge fan of the dancehall genre.

In the video, Stonebwoy was captured attentively listening to the youngster as he performed Jahmiel's 2024 release — Holiday.

Stonebwoy was thrilled to experience the young fan's seamless flow.

The Psalm 23 hitmaker acknowledged the young fan's passion for the dancehall genre and love for Jamhiel, who was invited to Ghana in 2023 to be part of his annual Bhim Festival.

For close to two decades, Stonebwoy has been championing his signature Afro-dancehall, a fusion of the Jamaican sound with African rhythms and melodies.

In an interview monitored by GhanaWeb, the Afro-dancehall pioneer shared his thoughts on the growth of the genre he coined, saying,

"I believe that it is a very beautiful space to be in. It will interest you to know that there are tons of African youths who are into the Afro-dancehall style and paying a lot of respect to the name, Stonebwoy, for being a fierce force and pushing this to the world."

With his commitment to the genre, the award-winning dancehall star has done a lot of hand-holding for many younger artistes like Larruso.

Stonebwoy's moments with visually-impaired fan stir reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians in reaction to Stonebwoy's excitement after meeting his visually impaired fan.

Karim poison said:

"Stonebwoy was lost thinking he can see him and offering him a handshake before, but the guy can’t see, so sad 😞."

DUILT DIFFERENT 📚🧠❤️💐🗽 wrote:

"Stone forgot he can’t see, so he extended his hand to shake him 😭😭."

L A I M A R H remarked:

"He was telling Stone about his problems in Ewe, but them cut that place, God make we touch Stone to help him."

Catalyst noted:

"I saw what he went through before meeting him yesterday 😭 1Gad always delivering 🔥❤️."

Kkkapopobiggy1 remarked:

"Hmmm...😭😭😭God bless you Stonebwoy 🙏🙏🙏 Prince is his name and it's been a while since I saw him. respect Bhim!!"

SiTsOFe💞🥰💞 shared:

"Just begging to regain his sight!!! He didn’t ask for money 💴, a car 🚘 or house. Lord, I'm grateful."

Stonebwoy settles medical bills for a fan

In a related story that brings Stonebwoy's love for his fans to light, YEN.com.gh reported that the musician had offered to settle the medical bills of a motor accident victim who lost his arm.

The resourceful young man, who is a staunch fan of Stonebwoy, was on his way to a client's appointment when he was involved in the accident.

The musician leveraged his wife's efforts with the Livingstone Foundation to support the young fan.

