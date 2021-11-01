A man has taken the dream of some Africans abroad as he opened a Made in Aba clothing store in the United Kingdom

Sam Hart, the brain behind the new UK clothing line was appointed by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu as the Director-General of the Abia State Marketing and Quality Management Agency

It is believed that his opening of the clothing line is in a bid to break new grounds for Made in Aba products in Abia state

A man has taken Abia state to the world as he set up a clothing store in the United Kingdom.

The Nigerian man Sam Hart recently set up a Made in Aba in the UK, Portsmouth precisely, Correctng reports.

The clothing line is strictly for wears made in Aba, Abia Photo Credit: Correctng

Sam made the announcement on social media sharing pictures from the new store.

He captioned the post:

"I’ve opened my shed in Portsmouth.

“Let me attend to customers. #MadeInAba

“Markate [sic] is moving.

“Thank You Jesus.”

The Guardian reports that Sam Hart was appointed the Director-General of the Abia State Marketing and Quality Management Agency by Abia State Governor Okezie Ikpeazu.

His job at the agency involved expanding existing markets and finding new ones for all goods produced in Abia state.

Nigerian man opens suya spot in London

A social media user who shared the development on Facebook wrote:

"...A young Hausa man opened a shop called Alhaji Suya and I am very sure that he is the first and only Hausa man to open a restaurant in the whole of the UK.

"I rarely come across Hausa/Fulani people hustling in the streets of London or working in any organisation in the UK except those working in Nigerian embassy or those studying in the UK universities through their state or federal government sponsorships and they hardly stay after the completion of their studies.

"I was impressed to see this friendly and hardworking young Hausa man, an MSc holder of the University of Greenwich, London, promoting one of the Nigerian delicacies in London. If you are in London or planning to come to London, the address is 15 Peckham Park Road, London, SE15 6TR.”

