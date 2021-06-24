A Ghanaian father of over 100 children, Torgbui Kofi Asilenu has reportedly passed away

His children want his legacy included in the Guinness Book of Records

Torgbui Kofi Asilenu had 15 wives and over 100 children before he passed away

The family of the late Torgbui Kofi Asilenu has expressed interest in having their father who had 15 wives and over 100 children included in the Guinness Book of Records, reports 3news.com.

Torgbui Kofi Asilenu who was a herbalist and majored in plant medicine passed away earlier in 2021.

His children are unhappy that their late father's name has not been included in the Guinness Book of Record.

One of Asilenu's children, Oscar Asilenu, who spoke on behalf of the others indicated that they are not happy.

''We are not happy. In the era and time we are in now, no one has done what our father has done and nobody can do it again. It can't happen that someone will marry 15 wives and have more than 100 children ever again. Therefore, we think his name should be in the Guinness book of records,'' he said.

''Even after the funeral, names are popping up which we never thought of. This tells you that he has done a great thing, which we can't be taken out of history,'' he added.

