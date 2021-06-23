Akiyana obviously has not been lucky in the department of love

In an interview with YEN.com.gh, she stated that her heart has been broken a lot by Ghanaian men

She also stated that Ghanaian men do not know how to properly love women

Ghanaian artiste, Akiyana claims Ghanaian men do not know how to love women the way they should be loved.

Speaking in an interview with YEN.com.gh, the Zylofon Music artiste said she has been heartbroken a lot by Ghanian men

Most Ghanaian men don't know how to love women properly - Singer Akiyana. Photo source: Instagram (@AkiyanaMusic)

Source: Instagram

"I feel like most Ghanaian men don't know how to love women properly so I will just be in my corner minding my business. If I say I am going to talk about it, we won't finish now," the Afro Dancehall artiste said.

She shared an excuse used by a former partner of hers to end their relationship.

"He told me his sister said he is too young to date. Very silly. Very silly. I was like 'okay, then go.' Me, I won't beg you. I will not beg you."

