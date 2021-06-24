Alban Bagbin says LGBTQI+ groups are alien to the Ghanaian

He said Parliament is working to pass a bill into law to ban them

The Speaker of Parliament made this known in response to a petition to Parliament against the groups

Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, has stated activities of LGBTQI+ groups will not be tolerated in the country.

“It is indeed a phenomenon that should not be encouraged or accepted by our society due to its eventual negative impact on society,” Bagbin.

He made this known in a letter responding to a petition to Parliament demanding the amendment of Ghana’s laws to deal with the activities of the groups.

In the letter sighted by YEN.com.gh, Bagbin said without cageyness that urgent actions are being taken in Parliament to pass a law that will eventually “nip the activities of these groups in the bud.”

He said advanced stakeholder consultation is also ongoing. Results will feed into the bill that will be passed into law by Parliament eventually.

Sam George threatens to beat Australian High Commissioner

In an earlier YEN.com.gh report, Ningo Prampram lawmaker, Sam George, vowed to beat up the Australian High Commissioner to Ghana for his continuous lobbying for the legalisation of homosexuality in Ghana.

It will be recalled that the Australian High Commissioner and the Danish Ambassador, together with some international diplomats, attended the opening of an LGBTQ+ office in Ghana.

Gregory Andrews further called on Parliament not to pass legislation that would discriminate against the LGBTQ+ community or “remove their rights or make it illegal for people to advocate for their Human Rights.”

The group’s office has since been closed down following widespread outrage among Ghanaians.

Speaking on Starr Chat on Starr FM with Nana Aba Anamoah, the Ningo Prampram lawmaker said the laws of Ghana do not “allow you to do homosexuality”, and the High Commissioner needs to understand that and desist from his continuous advocacy.

“I warned him that I’d beat him in this town,” Sam George told the host.

Private members’ bill

Sam George has been spearheading a private members’ bill that will criminalise the practice and advocacy for Homosexuality in Ghana.

The private members’ bill will augment existing provisions in section 104 of the Act of the criminal offence.

“We want to criminalise Homosexuality in all of its forms. We are going to take the gamut...deal with it, criminalise both the act and the advocacy of it, and make it unattractive for anybody,” the NDC lawmaker stated on GHONE TV on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.

