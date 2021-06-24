Adwoa alleged that some Ghanaian celebrities give them male clients for cash

She said she will quit after she makes an amount of GHc50,000

Adwoa also gave a chilling narration about an experience with a male client who nearly used her for a money ritual

Our manifesto: This is what YEN.com.gh believes in

A young lady with the pseudonym Adwoa has alleged that some Ghanaian celebrities give them clients for cash.

In an interview on Naked Truth on SVTV Africa, Adwoa disclosed that some of the celebrities are also in the business.

According to her, she only plans on quitting after she acquires an amount of GHc50,000.

A client nearly used me for money ritual - Lady who claims celebrities link them to men for cash reveals. Image: crabbimedia

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Click “See First” under the “Following” tab to see YEN.com.gh News on your News Feed!

''There are so many ladies doing hookup in Accra. About 95 per cent are doing it because they have no jobs but they need to feed. I will stop only if someone gives me GHc50,000 cedis,'' she told DJ Nyaami of SVTV Africa.

Adwoa also confessed that even though she is not pleased with the path she has chosen, she needs the money to survive.

''I regret it sometimes but I need the money and it's an easier way to getting it.''

Asked if she has intentions of marrying, she said:

''I want to get married to a supportive man. I have a boyfriend but the money he gives me is not enough to stay with him alone,'' she said.

Recounting an experience with one male client, she revealed that she nearly died after using an item the client gifted her.

''I met him in a club and after spending time with him, he gave me a gift and I used it. I nearly died as a result. I later discovered that he wanted to use me for money rituals,'' she claimed.

Watch the full interview below:

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that a Ghanaian woman only identified as Elizabeth who was diagnosed with kidney disease is battling for her life at a hospital in India.

Elizabeth has been abandoned by her biological sister in India and her husband has also refused to answer her calls.

Speaking in an interview with Crime Check TV's Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, she disclosed that her immediate younger sister declined to donate her kidney for a transplant after previously offering to help save her life.

Enjoy reading our stories?

Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel!

Download YEN's news app on Google Play now and stay up-to-date with major Ghana news.

Source: Yen