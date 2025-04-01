Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere looked elegant in a stylish kente gown for her latest photoshoot

Serwaa Amihere's exquisite corseted ketne gown was designed by famous female designer Sima Brew

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's ensemble and hairstyle on Instagram

Ghanaian media personality Serwaa Amihere has taken the internet by storm with her classy outfit for the 2025 Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.

The popular host of GHOne TV’s morning show looked strikingly radiant, reminiscent of a beautiful Muslim bride, as she stepped into the limelight, donning a custom-made Northern kente gown that showcased intricate craftsmanship.

Serwaa Amihere looks splendid in a stylish kente gown by Sima Brew. Photo credit: @serwaaamihere.

Renowned Ghanaian fashion designer Sima Brew was meticulous in her design choices, selecting a vibrant fabric color and a beautifully patterned ombre design that perfectly fit the themes of the Eid Mubarak festivities.

The gown was further accentuated with shimmering beads delicately sewn throughout, creating captivating embellishments that elevated Serwaa Amihere's look, making a bold and unforgettable fashion statement

Serwaa Amihere completed her ensemble with an exquisite 360 frontal lace hairstyle, which added an element of sophistication.

To honour the depth and richness of the Islamic culture, she wore a stylish gele crafted from the beautiful Northern kente gele and hijab, symbolising her respect for women in the religion.

Her makeup was flawlessly applied, featuring long, lush eyelashes and a glossy lipstick that highlighted her natural beauty and facial contours.

Accessories played an essential role in her look as well, with Serwaa Amiheer flaunting expensive Chanel earrings and fashionable rings on both hands, each piece meticulously selected to enhance her overall style as she posed gracefully for the cameras.

She shared the photos on Instagram with this caption:

"Eid Mubarak! ✨ Honored to embody this bridal vision, where tradition meets elegance. If you could give me a beautiful Arabic or Muslim name to match this look, what would it be?."

Serwaa Amihere looks gorgeous in a kente gown

Some social media users have commented on Serwaa Amihere's elegant outfit for her Eid-ul-Fitr shoot. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

nana_kwame_20_

"Serwaaaahhhh ❤️❤️❤️❤️ This is beyond beautiful ❤️❤️❤️."

supagalll

"Stunning 😍😍😍😍😍."

queen_sikaba

"❤️❤️ Good Lord 🥹🥹🥹 Gorgeous, Stunning, Beautiful, Radiant, …….. like ❤️ 🥹🥲."

Securenation_ stated:

"Hello o Hajia Serwaa Salamu Alaykum ❤️."

Darkwa65 stated:

"Beautiful lady with a beautiful outfit. This is so pretty and gorgeous Ms Sima you do it all bravo 👏."

Check out the photos below:

