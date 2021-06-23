Elizabeth's immediate younger sister agreed to donate her kidney for her to undergo a kidney transplant in India

But her sister refused to donate her kidney after they arrived in India, abandoned her, and returned to Ghana

Elizabeth's youngest sister has agreed to donate her kidney but she needs over $23,000 (GHc134,071.19) for the surgery and travel expenses of her sister

A Ghanaian woman only identified as Elizabeth who was diagnosed with kidney disease is battling for her life at a hospital in India.

Elizabeth has been abandoned by her biological sister in India and her husband has also refused to answer her calls.

Speaking in an interview with Crime Check TV's Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, she disclosed that her immediate younger sister declined to donate her kidney for a transplant after previously offering to help save her life.

According to the bedridden woman who is battling for her life at a hospital in India, her sister subsequently abandoned her and returned to Ghana, leaving her in the hospital.

In a phone conversation with Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng, Elizabeth said:

''We came over with some people from Takoradi who also flew to India for a transplant. [My sister] agreed to donate her kidney to me before we left Ghana. When we got here, I leave her at home and go to church to pray with my pastor.''

"My husband does not also pick my calls after we got here," she said.

The mother of five including the three children of a deceased sister disclosed that she is living on the benevolence of her pastor who sometimes pays for her dialyses whenever he can afford to.

Amid the gloom and doom, life smiled on the ailing Elizabeth as she revealed another sister has agreed to donate her kidney to save her life.

However, she needs over $23,000 to undergo surgery and pay for the travel expenses of her sister to India.

Elizabeth has appealed for help from organisations and individuals to save her life.

