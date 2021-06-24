Ghanaian entrepreneur, Alloysius Attah, has been named in Bloomberg's 2021 list of New Economy Catalysts

The co-founder of Farmerline was selected for creating true impact in his field for a more equitable and sustainable global future

Bloomberg announced the launch of its New Economy Catalysts featuring public and private sector innovators and entrepreneurs on June 7, 2021

Ghanaian co-founder and chief executive officer of Farmerline, Alloysius Attah, has been named in Bloomberg's New Economy Catalysts for 2021, according to graphic.com.gh.

Bloomberg, a private financial, software, data, and media company headquartered in New York, announced the launch of its New Economy Catalysts featuring public and private sector innovators and entrepreneurs on June 7.

Alloysius Attah was selected alongside other innovators, visionaries, scientists, policymakers, and entrepreneurs for creating true impact in his field for a more equitable and sustainable global future.

The full class of catalysts will be featured during a June 30 virtual event, showcasing innovators, visionaries, scientists, policymakers, and entrepreneurs, who are radically transforming the future ahead of November’s Bloomberg New Economy Forum.

The Catalysts will also play an important role in helping inform the dialogue at the annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum, applying fresh ideas and big thinking to address humanity’s biggest challenges.

The forum, hosted by Michael R. Bloomberg along with Honorary Chair Dr Henry A. Kissinger and Chair Henry M. Paulson Junior, will convene 400 of the world’s most influential business executives, heads of state, innovators, and academics from November 16-19 2021 in Singapore.

Africa has over 60% of the world’s uncultivated and arable land, with agriculture contributing to at least 15% of the African region's GDP.

As productivity in the sector rises, digital tools and technologies are necessary to support farmers to enhance efficiency and increase profitability.

Farmerline is a rapidly growing Ghanaian company, which aims to create lasting wealth for African farmers through the provision of services, including access to quality inputs, training, and markets.

Attah co-founded Farmerline with Emmanuel Addai in 2013 serving 800 farmers across Ghana.

