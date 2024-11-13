CNN's Larry Madowo is currently in Ghana to investigate and report on the devastating impact of illegal small-scale gold mining, known as galamsey

In an X post, he shared a photo of himself with the statue of President Akufo situated in the Western Region

Netizens who saw the photo of Larry and the statue expressed mixed reactions in the comment section

Top CNN journalist Larry Madowo has visited president the controversial statue of President Akufo-Addo.

The renowned journalist is currently in Ghana to report of illegal mining and its devastating impact on the environment, per a post he made on X.

CNN's Larry Madowo is taking a view of President Akufo-Addo's statue. Image source: Larry Madowo

During his visit, he made a stop at the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital, where President Akufo-Addo's statue is located to have a view.

Larry took a photo in front of the statue and gave an assessment of it, describing it as pretty accurate.

"Like, the sculptor is really good," he said in an X post.

Netizens divided over Larry's comment

Larry Madowo's visit to and assessment of President Akufo-Addo's statue has triggered mixed reactions on social media. Many expressed disappointment in President Akufo-Addo.

@jacksontochi24 wrote:

"A chief who collects the harvest but leaves the field untended will starve his people. He's honoring himself because the fields of his leadership remain barren leaving little for the people to appreciate. Haha, he's the master of ceremonies, clapping and dancing at his own achievements."

@GatimuKL wrote:

"Statues of people should be banned in Africa. Let’s honor legacies through impactful projects and community empowerment rather than lifeless monuments. Real change speaks louder than stone."

@realkamaubrian wrote:

"Not from Ghana but definitely wasteful, esp if the leader was incompetent."

@oduorm_ercy wrote:

"African leaders with recognition shaaaa.... From printing their faces on money to naming streets using their names yet no remarkable work done while those leave impact on people's lives are not recognized."

Larry Madowo praises Kumasi airport

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Larry Madowo had shared his views about Ghana's prestigious Prempeh I International Airport.

He was mesmerised by the airport and described it as one of the nicest airports in Africa in a video.

Netizens who saw the video expressed mixed reactions in the comment section as some hailed him while others did not.

