On-air TV/radio personality, Abeiku Santana, has shared the first-ever photos of his first daughter to mark her birthday

Abeiku Santana's daughter, Princess Kesewaa Aggrey clocked a new age on Friday, June 18

The adorable photos have gathered sweet compliments from his fans and followers on social media

Award-winning radio broadcaster, Abeiku Santana, born Gilbert Abeiku Aggrey, has posted frames of his daughter, Princess Kesewaa Aggrey, for the first to mark her birthday.

The renowned Ghanaian radio presenter and popular event's MC shared the beautiful photos as Princess Kesewaa Aggrey celebrated her new age on Friday, June 18.

Sharing the beautiful photos of his daughter with a heartwarming message, Abeiku Santana recalled how his daughter was birthed into the world, revealing that the joy of her birth inspired the name Princess.

Abeiku Santana shares first-ever photos of his pretty daughter to mark her birthday Image: Abeiku Santana

Source: Instagram

''18th June is a wonderful date every year in my life as a Father.

On that momentous day at Albert Einstein Hospital in New York, it was such a great Joy. Off-course I knew it is was a girl. Because you deserve true Happiness.

You were born to be special, I named you Princess because you are the first daughter of the great King Abeiku Aggrey Santana,'' he said

He added: ''You are one of a Kind with a beautiful soul and beautiful mind. Happy birthday to my daughter Princess Kesewaa Aggrey @_.princyk._ ❤️.''

Sweet compliments:

Giftyayewasareofficial said:

''Happy Birthday Beautiful Princess ❤️. May God bless You with More Happiness and a peaceful life.''

The Ghanaian media figure, Queenafiaschwarzenegger commented:

''Happy birthday Princess ❤️,''

Akosuasarpong33 said:

''Happy birthday sweetheart ❤.''

