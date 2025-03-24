Arsenal star Thomas Partey has scored a brace to power the Black Stars into a comfortable lead in the FIFA World Cup qualifier against Madagascar in Morocco.

The deputy Black Stars captain met a swinging cross from Jordan Ayew to put Ghana in the lead after 11 minutes.

Thomas Partey scores as Ghana take early lead against Madagascar. Photo: Twitter/ @manuelphotos_1.

Source: Twitter

The 31-year-old then doubled the lead after the break after meeting another cross from Ayew.

Ghana had come close early through Mohammed Salisu after the Monaco defender met another cross from Ayew.

Following the early moments of pressure, the Black Stars made it count after Partey headed home from the Leicester City winger.

Source: YEN.com.gh