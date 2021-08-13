A beautiful Nigerian bride's grand arrival at her wedding ceremony has caused quite a stir on social media

Rahma Dantata made her arrival with a convoy of luxury vehicles as she tied the knot with Sheik Ahmed

Nigerians on social media flooded the comment section of the post to wish the couple a happy married life

A beautiful bride, Rahma Dantata, has got people talking on social media after making a grand arrival to her wedding ceremony.

In a post that was shared on Instagram by @arewafamilyweddings, Rahma made her arrival with a convoy of luxury cars and she could be seen in a G-Wagon smiling at those waiting to receive her.

Rhama Dantata tied the knot with the love of her life, Sheik Ahmed. Photo credit: @arewafamilyweddings

Source: UGC

The beautiful bride could be seen in another video walking alongside her bridesmaid to where she would be joined with the love of her life.

YEN.com.gh gathers that the beautiful young lady tied the knot with Sheik Ahmed and many have reacted to the former's grand arrival on social media.

Enjoy reading our stories? Join YEN.com.gh's Telegram channel for more!

Reactions trail adorable video

@aahmadadamu said:

"Wishing you happy matrimonial home Rahma Dantata. ALLAH ya sanya albarka Amin."

@aladwan_fatimah commented:

"This is beautiful. Pls what's the tittle of this song?"

@yahaya_iya wrote:

"Very nice."

Groom surprises bride by inviting her parents to wedding

In other news, a heartwarming video has captured the moment a beautiful bride got emotional after seeing her parents who flew all the way from Brazil to attend her wedding in the United States.

The hubby planned the surprise for his bride and it got everyone emotional, including the parents.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by the bride with the handle @alinenas, the young lady embraced her parents as her eyes welled up in tears. She let the tears of joy flow and got her parents and hubby emotional.

Bride dances in the rain

YEN.com.gh previously reported that a Nigerian bride got people talking on social media with a video of her traditional wedding in which she could be seen displaying amazing dance moves in the rain.

In the video that was shared on Instagram by @instablog9ja, it was drizzling already but the wife was undeterred as she showed the guests how talented she is on the dance floor.

Her bridal train could be seen cheering her on as the dance went on.

Source: Yen