Mohammed Kudus: Ghanaian Lady Delights As She Meets Mohammed Kudus, Vibes With Him
A Ghanaian lady was overwhelmed with joy after encountering popular Black Stars player, Mohammed Kudus.
Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!
She was impressed with the talented footballer's affable personality and praised him in a now-viral video.
The young lady, whose identity is yet to be disclosed stated that Kudus was very friendly and had a good sense of humour.
She beamed excitedly as she posed for a picture with the renowned Ghanaian player.
Watch the video below:
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Jessie Ola-Morris (Human-Interest Editor) Jessie Ola-Morris is a Human Interest editor at YEN.com.gh. She has over three years of experience in journalism. She graduated from the Ghana Institute of Journalism in 2022 with a Bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Her journalism career started with myjoyonline.com, a subsidiary of The Multimedia Group Limited, where she worked as a writer. Jessie also previously served as a multimedia journalist for The Independent Ghana. In 2024, Jessie completed Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: jessie.ola-morris@yen.com.gh