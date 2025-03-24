Afronita met her former DWP pals Quables and Lisa Quama at the 40th birthday party of Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye

A video posted on the Snapchat accounts showed Afronita, Lisa Quama and Quables partying hard at the most-talked birthday party

The viral video melted many hearts on social media and others wondered if the two talented Ghanaian dancers had squashed their beef

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

Talented Ghanaian dancer Afronita met her former DWP boss Quables and former DWP member Lisa Quama at the 40th birthday party of famous Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye.

Afronita parties hard with DWP boss Quables and former DWP teammate Lisa Quama at Richard Quaye's 40th birthday. image Credit: @afronitaaa and @lisaquama

Source: Instagram

Afronita meets former DWP members

The two Ghanaian dancers met at Richard Quaye's 40th birthday party held on Saturday, March 22, 2025, at the Black Star Square.

The event was attended by prominent actors, actresses, influencers, and media personalities across the African continent.

Afronita made a video of her meeting Quables and Lisa Quama, with both dancers sharing the video on their Snapchat accounts.

The videos trending on social media were screen recorded from their Snapchat, garnering massive reactions from Ghanaians.

In the videos, they danced and hugged while singing along to the songs performed by the various musicians who attended Richard Quaye's 40th birthday party.

Video from Afronita's Snapchat are included below:

Video from Lisa Quama's Snapchat are included below:

Reactions to Afronita partying with former DWP members

The videos of Afronita partying hard with Lisa Quama and Quables melted the hearts of many people as they talked about the two parties settling their differences.

Others also wondered when they squashed their feud and got on good terms since the brouhaha surrounding Afronita's exit from the DWP academy in January 2024.

Afronita's beauty also caught the attention of many people as they complimented her beautiful dress, makeup and frontal lace wig in the comments.

Below are the reactions of social media users to the video of Afronita's DWP reunion at Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday celebration:

Jayne_nailedit_ said:

"Wow this is soo beautiful to watch 🥰🥰🥰 Once a family always a family ❤️❤️❤️."

shef_luv said:

"I'm.waiting for one particular reunion. that day I won't sleep."

MzzJoy said:

"I'm happy roff. Little by little we will get there🥰🥰🥰."

Volta Queen 👑 said:

"Nah so we turn third party 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂."

Eugenia said:

"This video will rent free in my head forever♥️♥️."

Abby Yeboah said:

"Awwww my heart is at peace. Let love reign 🥰🥰🥰🥰."

International Galaxy said:

"My peaceful star 🥰💖💖 If peace was a person."

Former DWP star Afronita reunites with Quables and Lisa Quama. Image Credit: @afronitaaa. @lisaquama and @quables

Source: Instagram

Sarkodie snubs Edem while performing at RNAQ40

YEN.com.gh also reported that Ghanaian rapper Sarkodie was one of the star performers at Ghanaian billionaire Richard Nii Armah Quaye's 40th birthday celebration in Accra, alongside other top African stars.

However, an awkward moment between him and a fellow artist set social media abuzz. As the rapper made his way to the stage, Edem extended his hand for a handshake, only to be seemingly ignored by Sarkodie.

The incident from one of the most high-profile birthday celebrations in recent years has sparked mixed reactions online, with fans debating whether it was an intentional snub from Sark or even a miscommunication.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh