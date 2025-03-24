Black Stars fans have celebrated Ghana's big win over Madagascar by sharing their thoughts on social media

The four-time African champions are on the brink of qualifying for another World Cup after the victory over Madagascar

Thomas Partey and Mohammed Kudus scored the goals as the Black Stars recorded a 3-0 win in Morocco

Fans of the Black Stars of Ghana have taken to social media to share their excitement after the 3-0 victory over Madagascar in the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

A brace from Arsenal star Thomas Partey and a strike from Mohammed Kudus was enough as the West Africans opened a healthy lead in their group.

The Black Stars won the two matches in the March international window as the Black Stars take a commanding control of Group I.

Ghanaians celebrate Black Stars' victory over Madagascar in World Cup qualifiers. Photo: Twitter/ @GhanaBlackstars.

After the game, fans took to social media to share their delight, with some claiming the team has booked their place at the World Cup.

How fans reacted to the victory:

@SaddickAdams wrote:

USA, Canada, Mexico here we come

@_owurakuampofo added:

Ghana had just one training session before tonight and yet the technical team showed flexibility and confidence to change the system completely to surprise Madagascar. Two huge wins from two games, the Black Stars are almost there.

@HeartsOfOakGH posted:

Congratulations to the Black Stars.A dominant 3-0 victory and a performance to remember! The team showed skill, passion, and teamwork to secure the win. Special shoutout to our goalkeeper Benjamin Asare for an incredible clean sheet. A word of encouragement to our captain..

@davidentertaina wrote:

Giving up is never an option. So happy for Benjamin Asare

@Ola_of_Ghana tweeted:

Jordan Ayew . WHAT A PLAYER ! No real Ghanaian will pass without liking

@Kwabena_Kodua wrote:

Thomas Partey is better than any version of Rodri, Casemiro and Busquets. What a goal against Madagascar. Let go Ghana Black Stars

@alimo_phillipo posted:

Ghana’s Jordan Ayew has now provided a hat-trick of assists for the Black Stars to make it 3-0 against Madagascar in Morocco.

@3SportsGh posted:

Sit down, sit down.... the entire Black Stars team joins Mohammed Kudus in his trademark goal celebrations after scoring his first Ghana goal in a year. The whole team was super excited for Kudus. Absolute scenes.

@Ghana_Ronaldo tweeted:

With the performance of Benjamin Asare against Madagascar, GFA should recall Ofori and sack him again

@epcgofficial wrote:

Congratulations to the Black Stars of Ghana! Your passion, resilience, and teamwork have made the nation proud. Here's to more victories ahead!

@SannieDaara posted:

3 assists. Pure magic. El Capitano Jordan Ayew is putting on a masterclass! Who needs Ronaldo when Ghana’s own captain is bossing the game. Vision. Precision. Leadership. Jordan Ayew has the Black Stars dancing — 3-0 up vs Madagascar and flying!

Mohammed Kudus ends goal drought

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that West Ham United star Mohammed Kudus has netted his first goal in over a year for the Black Stars in the World Cup qualifiers against Madagascar.

The Black Stars attacking midfielder finished a Jordan Ayew pass as the Black Stars take a commanding lead against the Bareas.

Kudus added Ghana's third after a brace of headers from Arsenal star Thomas Partey at either side of the half.

