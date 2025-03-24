Madagascar 0 Ghana 3: Black Stars Player Ratings With Partey, Jordan Unplayable!

Thomas Partey opened the scoring for Ghana with a powerful header from Jordan Ayew’s expert delivery

Ayew once again provided a pinpoint corner, this time finding Partey, who doubled his tally with another header

Black Stars of Ghana now consolidate their position as Group I leaders with 15 points after six games

The Ghana national football team repeated their monstrous form against the Barea of Madagascar, recording another statement win as Thomas Partey netted a brace, all being headers, and Mohammed Kudus ending his lengthy goal drought in Ghana's 3-0 triumph on Monday night.

The game took place at Grand Stade d'Al Hoceima in Morocco, and following the win, Otto Addo's men extend their Group I leadership to 15 points, with Madagascar still in second with five points less.

Ghana defated Madagascar 3-0 in the Madagascar vs Ghana World Cup qualifier on March 24, 2025 at Grand Stade d'Al Hoceima, Al Hoceima, Morocco. Image credit: ghanafaofficial

YEN.com.gh's Gariba Raubil followed the game and has rated the performances of the Black Stars players.

Benjamin Asare (Goalkeeper) – 8/10

Asare was solid between the sticks, providing a commanding presence throughout the match. His positioning was impeccable, and he showed great reflexes on a couple of occasions to deny Madagascar any real chances. His distribution was also efficient, helping to initiate attacks from the back. Overall, a well-rounded performance in goal.

Kingsley Schindler (Right Wing Back) – 8/10

Schindler was a constant outlet on the right, supporting the attack while also fulfilling his defensive duties. His pace and ability to make overlapping runs were key to Ghana’s offensive play. He managed to maintain his composure defensively, intercepting passes and preventing any threats down his side. A solid performance all around.

Gideon Mensah (Left Wing Back) – 8/10

Mensah was equally influential on the left, providing width and balance to the team. His delivery into the box was precise and dangerous, contributing to Ghana’s attacking threats. Defensively, he was solid, keeping his position well and tracking back to support his center-backs when needed. A reliable and composed performance.

Jerome Opoku (Center Back) – 8/10

Opoku was a rock at the back, dealing comfortably with the few threats Madagascar posed. His positioning was strong, and he was dominant in aerial duels, winning headers with ease. His communication with his fellow defenders ensured Ghana maintained a solid defensive structure. His calmness on the ball allowed Ghana to play out from defense smoothly.

Alexander Djiku (Center Back) – 8/10

Djiku showed great leadership at the heart of the defense, organizing and directing his teammates with authority. His defensive awareness was crucial in ensuring that Madagascar did not break through. He was effective in dealing with crosses and also helped distribute the ball when Ghana needed to transition to attack. A commanding presence.

Mohammed Salisu (Center Back) – 8/10

The AS Monaco man was solid, confident, and composed under pressure. He read the game well, making crucial interceptions and timely clearances. His ability to stay focused and track Madagascar’s forwards prevented any dangerous situations. Salisu's calmness and intelligence on the ball helped Ghana maintain control throughout the game.

Thomas Partey (Midfielder) – 9/10

Partey was exceptional, scoring twice with two well-taken headers. His all-around performance in midfield was crucial for Ghana's dominance. He broke up opposition attacks and controlled the tempo of the game. Partey’s intelligence and positioning ensured Ghana's midfield remained solid, while his contributions in front of goal were vital in securing the win.

Abu Francis (Midfielder) – 7/10

Francis played a more understated role, quietly going about his duties in the middle of the park. His passing was effective, and he kept the tempo of the game ticking. Defensively, he worked hard to break up Madagascar’s transitions and shield the backline. Though not the most eye-catching performance, his contribution was key to Ghana’s balance.

Mohammed Kudus (Right Forward) – 8/10

Kudus was a constant threat, linking up well with his teammates and creating opportunities. His goal in the 59th minute was well-taken, sealing the victory. Kudus showed skill, vision, and creativity in the final third. His movement off the ball caused constant problems for Madagascar’s defense, making him a key player in attack.

Jordan Ayew (Left Forward) – 9/10

Ayew’s performance was outstanding, as he assisted all three of Ghana's goals with precise deliveries. His work rate off the ball was exceptional, and his ability to create chances for others was crucial in breaking down Madagascar's defense. Ayew’s vision and passing were excellent, and he played a pivotal role in Ghana’s attacking play.

Antoine Semenyo (Striker) – 7/10

Semenyo worked tirelessly upfront, holding up the ball well and linking play. While he did not score, he was effective in occupying defenders and creating space for his teammates. He had a couple of half-chances but was unable to convert. His energy and work ethic were key, even if the goalscoring contribution was missing.

