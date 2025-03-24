Thomas Partey delivered a midfield masterclass as Ghana brushed aside Madagascar, propelling the Black Stars closer to securing a spot at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The Arsenal dynamo bagged a brace, orchestrating play with precision while ensuring Otto Addo’s side maintained defensive solidity in a commanding performance.

5 things we learned as Ghana brush Madagascar aside

With back-to-back victories in the March qualifiers, Ghana now tops Group I, holding a five-point lead over their nearest challengers.

YEN.com.gh breaks down five key takeaways from the Black Stars’ emphatic display in Morocco.

1. Otto Addo’s tactical evolution paying off

For a man who has been under serious scrutiny, with many demanding his head after Ghana failed to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, Otto Addo has managed to turn a corner with results.

In two games, the Black Stars have scored eight goals in two games, securing a 5-0 win against Chad and a three-nil humbling of Madagascar in Morocco.

His game plan against Chad was all-out aggression, dismantling Les Sao with a five-goal blitz.

Against Madagascar, a more balanced approach saw the team dictate possession, control transitions, and exploit defensive frailties with clinical precision.

The ability to adapt to different opponents has been key in Ghana’s resurgence.

2. Thomas Partey rises to the occasion

Another one who has been under scrutiny is Partey. More often than not he has been accused of playing with cotton wool wrapped around his feet.

The midfield orchestrator dictated the tempo against Chad, ensuring fluid ball progression.

Against Madagascar, he elevated his impact further, scoring twice to break a three-year goal drought.

His ability to control games from deep while providing an attacking threat highlights the leadership expected from a player of his calibre.

3. Jordan Ayew: The team’s attacking catalyst

There’s no denying it—Jordan Ayew is thriving under Otto Addo.

While many speculated that his resurgence was linked to wearing the captain’s armband, his numbers tell a different story.

Since Addo’s return in March last year, the 33-year-old has netted eight times in as many games.

His influence extends beyond scoring, as evidenced by a hat-trick of assists against Madagascar.

With five goals and four assists in six qualifiers, Ayew is proving indispensable to Ghana’s World Cup aspirations.

4. Benjamin Asare stakes his claim as No.1

When the Hearts of Oak shot-stopper was handed his debut against Chad, eyebrows were raised.

With more experienced options like Jojo Wollacott and Lawrence Ati-Zigi available, many questioned the decision.

But Asare has responded in the best possible way—by keeping clean sheets.

He followed up his solid debut with another composed performance against Madagascar, making two key saves to maintain Ghana’s defensive resilience.

If his form continues, he could cement his place as the Black Stars’ first-choice goalkeeper by the time the qualifiers resume in September.

5. Mohammed Kudus ends his goal drought

The West Ham United star had endured a frustrating spell in front of goal, failing to find the net since December last year at both club and international level.

His struggles were evident against Chad, where a mix of nerves and bad luck denied him.

That changed in the 59th minute against Madagascar, when Ayew turned provider once again, setting up Kudus to get back on the scoresheet.

With the weight lifted off his shoulders, this could mark the return of the explosive playmaker who dazzled the Premier League in his debut season.

With Ghana’s qualification hopes looking bright, the Black Stars will aim to carry this momentum into the next phase of the campaign.

Source: YEN.com.gh