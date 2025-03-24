In a beautiful display of appreciation and camaraderie, Richard Armah Quaye's friends presented him with three cars as his birthday presents

The brand-new cars were flaunted at his lavish birthday party that was held over the weekend at the Independence Square

Some social media users have commented on the viral video that Ghanaian blogger GH Kwaku posted on Instagram

Richard Armah Quaye, the founder of Bills Credit, has expanded his impressive car collection, adding three exquisite brand-new vehicles to the luxurious ensemble parked at his opulent mansion.

The Ghanaian billionaire celebrated his highly anticipated fortieth birthday on March 22, 2025, in a grand style that has since become the talk of the town.

Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye receives three cars as birthday presents. Photo credit: @zionfelixdotcom.

During this extravagant celebration, surrounded by glittering decor and the laughter of his affluent friends, he was pleasantly surprised when they gifted him the trio of high-end cars.

In the viral video, one of Richard Armah Quaye's close business partners disclosed that each car was accompanied by a heartfelt note, allowing him to identify the generous senders of these lavish gifts.

This thoughtful gesture reflected not only the strong bonds he shared with his associates but also their desire to honour him on this momentous occasion.

While some of his fellow entrepreneurs chose to send their birthday tributes in advance, others opted to personally visit him at home following the festivities to further express their good wishes and celebrate his milestone birthday.

Bills Credit founder receives 3 car gifts

Some social media users have applauded Richard Armah Quaye's friends for showing off their unconditional love on his fortieth birthday celebration. YEN.com.gh has compiled some reactions below:

samak_jn stated:

"He was able to discipline and sacrifice his early stage of life and see how he is now 😍😍😍👏👏Stay disciplined and don't waste your time in your early 20's."

michelle_ghandour

"There was 6th March 1957 and 22nd March 2025!😂."

kwami_sark

"I swear my Birthday all the Angles and Jesus will come cuz eiiiiii👏👏."

vera_diamond4

quophie_gh_

"Make ambitious friends… ❤️❤️❤️."

7riches_

jarbrella

"I tap in this beautiful blessings oo🙏🏻❤️ but if it is settings then God abeg😩."

amisco4u2

Nanaobea

"I hope my friends are watching, all they know is "chill but don't freeze" mmoa."

mauricedboye

"Those owing Bills nu you better get ready. 😂."

julius_debank

rhoda_sparkles

"@iam_a_wmg I hope you’re seeing what friends are doing for the birthday celebrant."

The video of three brand-new cars is below:

Bills Credit CEO arrives at his party

Bills Credit CEO Richard Armah Quaye donned a stylish white long-sleeve shirt and stylish suit as her first outfit for his birthday party.

He accessorised his look gold bracelet and gold wristwatch for his lavish birthday party over the weekend.

Richard Armah Quaye's beautiful mother looked gorgeous in a yellow corseted gown and flawless makeup and hairstyle to complete her look.

The serial investor's handsome sons looked dapper in stylish agbada and matching Mobutu to complete his look.

The video of the Bills Credit founder and his family arriving at his party is below:

Businesses that the Bills' founder has invested in

Earlier, YEN.com.gh wrote about about Bills Credit founder Richard Armah Quaye who has invested in more than thirty Ghanaian companies in Ghana.

The chief executive officer of Chickenman was presented during the lavish event to express his gratitude to Richard Armah Quaye for investing in his business.

YEN.com.gh has offered a list of some of the companies Richard Armah Quaye has invested in thus far to strengthen the Ghanaian economy.

