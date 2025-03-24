Richard Nii Armah Quaye, the founder of Bills Micro Credit and Quick Angels is under probe by the GRA

The probe, according to reports, is linked to an assessment of his personal income tax filings

However, contrary to rumours on social media, his accounts have not been frozen because of the probe

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

Richard Nii Armah Quaye, founder of Bills Micro Credit and Quick Angels, is reportedly being investigated by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

The probe, YEN.com.gh understands, is about an assessment of the businessman's personal income tax by GRA. Part of his taxes are reportedly unsettled.

According to a Citinewsroom report, the ongoing assessment focuses on outstanding personal income tax obligations, though the specific amount remains undisclosed at the time of the reports.

Bills Credit founder Richard Nii Armah Quaye is reportedly under probe by GRA. Photo source: @richardniiarmahquaye

Source: Instagram

The report indicates that sources close to the investigation emphasize that this is a standard regulatory procedure aimed at ensuring tax compliance.

Bills Credit founder's accounts not frozen

Reports went viral on social media on Monday, March 24, 2025, that Richard Quaye's accounts had been frozen.

The viral reports which could not indicate when the said freezing of accounts occurred claimed that the taxes he had been paying for his 29 businesses did not align with what was expected of him.

Contrary to unverified social media claims, the latest report indicates that Quaye's bank accounts have not been frozen. Additionally, a previously reported import duty matter concerning one of his vehicles had been resolved.

The GRA declined to provide further details about the specific nature or extent of the current tax assessment, maintaining its standard protocol of discretion during ongoing fiscal reviews.

See the post below:

Bills Credit's founder's lavish 40th birthday

The news of the GRA probe into Richard Nii Armah Quaye's income taxes emerged barely 48 hours after he held a grand party to celebrate his 40th birthday.

Quaye turned 40 on Friday, March 21, 2025, and held a lavish birthday celebration at the Independence (Black Star) Square on March 22.

The party saw a long list of Ghanaian and African celebrities coming through to celebrate with the businessman. Among the notable stars were Tanzanian rapper Diamond Platinumz, Nigerian singer Davido, Sarkodie, and Stonebwoy. Others included actors Ramsey Nouah, Jim Iyke, and Van Vicker and actresses Ini Edo, and Rita Dominic.

Watch some videos from Richard Quaye's birthday party:

Richard Quaye acquires Bugatti and private jet

Ahead of the birthday party, the Bills Credit founder had confirmed his status as one of Ghana's most successful young entrepreneurs with the purchase of a Bugatti Chiron Sport and a private jet.

The Bugatti, identical to the one purchased by business tycoon Osei Kwame Despite for his 60th birthday in 2022, was estimated to cost over $3 million.

Quaye's private jet, a Gulfstream G200 Galaxy, arrived in Ghana days after he announced the acquisition of the Bugatti. The Gulfstream sparked some controversy online after a cybersecurity expert disputed Quaye's ownership of the jet.

Bills Credit founder shares hustle story

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Richard Quaye had opened up on his riches, detailing parts of his hustle before making it in life.

In an interview with Bola Ray, Quaye indicated that he used to be a kitchen porter who could wash 5,000 dishes while abroad.

The story of the latest Bugatti Chiron and a private jet owner in town triggered mixed reactions online, with some doubting the story of his hustle.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh