Cristiano Ronaldo Scoops Key World Record To Edge Out Lionel Messi in GOAT Debate
- Ronaldo breaks the record for the most international football wins, solidifying his amazing football legacy
- The veteran forward guided Portugal to bounce back to win 5-2 after extra time against Denmark on Sunday night
- Cristiano Ronaldo dominated the headlines for wasting a penalty and later scoring to make amends
Cristiano Ronaldo has once again cemented his place in football history, adding another feather to his cap as he was awarded the Guinness World Record for the most international football wins, with an impressive tally of 132 victories.
This milestone, which reached 133 after Sunday's game, came just before Portugal’s UEFA Nations League quarter-final second-leg clash against Denmark, where the Al-Nassr marksman played a crucial role in guiding his team to victory. The achievement is another significant moment in the ongoing debate about who should be crowned the greatest footballer of all time (GOAT): Ronaldo or Lionel Messi.
New World Record for Cristiano Ronaldo
Cristiano Ronaldo’s latest achievement was officially recognized by Guinness World Records, solidifying his legacy as one of the greatest international footballers the world has ever seen. With 132 international wins to his name before the fixture, Ronaldo has now surpassed every other player in history in terms of victories at the international level. This achievement is a testament to his longevity and consistent success, having represented Portugal on the global stage for over two decades.
The record-breaking moment came just before Portugal’s decisive encounter with Denmark in the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League quarter-finals. With this record, the ex-Real Madrid goal machine has yet again proven his remarkable ability to perform at the highest level, even as he continues to age like fine wine in the football world.
Portugal triumphs in the UEFA Nations League
Although the first leg against Denmark was a disappointing 1-0 defeat for Portugal, the team bounced back in remarkable fashion in the second leg. Portugal won 5-2 after extra time, securing their place in the semi-finals of the UEFA Nations League. Ronaldo’s performance on the field was crucial to the victory, even though his penalty attempt in the 6th minute was saved by Denmark’s goalkeeper. However, he remained undeterred and made an impact later in the match.
In the 72nd minute, Ronaldo, who recently subtly responded to Karim Benzema's crypted dig, scored a vital goal that put Portugal ahead 2-1, giving them the momentum needed to push on and win the match. His goal was one of the many moments that demonstrated his undying will to succeed and his ability to make a difference when it matters the most. Portugal’s victory over Denmark has set up an exciting semi-final clash with Germany in June.
Ronaldo vs Messi: The GOAT debate continues
The debate between the ex-Manchester United Ronaldo and former Barcelona star Lionel Messi for the title of the greatest footballer of all time has been one of the most passionate and closely contested discussions in the world of sports. Both players have dominated the football scene for over 15 years, with countless records and titles between them.
While Messi has an incredible collection of individual awards, including multiple Ballon d'Ors and Champions League titles, Ronaldo has always been a fierce competitor, especially in international football, netting his 929th career goal for both club and country.
Ronaldo’s latest world record is yet another advantage in his ongoing rivalry with Messi. With the most international wins under his belt and an outstanding career for club and country, Ronaldo has proven time and time again that he can deliver on the biggest stages. This World Record will undoubtedly be a talking point in the ongoing GOAT debate, further adding to Ronaldo’s legacy as one of the most successful and determined players the world has ever seen.
Spotlight on Karim Benzema and Ronaldo
YEN.com.gh earlier reported the recent broken relationship between two former Real Madrid icons, Karim Benzema and Cristiano Ronaldo, who both ply their trade in the Saudi Pro League at the moment.
