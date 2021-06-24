An ultra-modern clinic has been built at Kultamise in the North East Region by the Church of Pentecost

The clinic which comes with a beautiful residence for the staff of the clinic was dedicated on June 24, 2021

This falls in line with a five-year mission of the church to capture the world for Christ under the theme, Possessing the Nations

The Church of Pentecost has once again undertaken a groundbreaking fully-funded social intervention project to help the Ghanaian society.

As Rudolph Mensah, a member of the church shared on his Facebook handle, this time, a clinic with residence for medical staff was built at Kultamise in the North East Region of Ghana.

The infrastructure was dedicated by Apostle Eric Nyamekye, the Chairman of the church, and assisted by Apostle Alexander Nana Yaw Kumi-Larbi, the General Secretary, as well as Apostle Sylvester Arhin, an Executive Council Member on June 24, 2021.

See pictures below:

A previous project

The Church of Pentecost, under the leadership of the chairman, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, built an ultra-modern prison yard to help in the decongestion of Ghana prisons.

Photos making rounds on social media reveal that the place is well-furnished and comes with a beautiful sports centre, working area, kitchen, among others.

The Ejura Prison, located in the Ashanti Region, is one of many prisons that the church plans to build in different parts of Ghana.

In other news concerning the body of Christ, a famous Ghanaian boxer, Ayitey Powers, has asserted that he was sent to the Synagogue Church of All Nations in Nigeria for deliverance by four angels who played different roles.

Narrating the said encounter on TV3 Ghana, the boxer indicated that it all started with a dream he had just when he was at the lowest point in his financial life.

"I dreamt two times in one week and saw a particular lady (angel) that told me that before I will stop begging for food, I have to travel to Lagos and see Prophet TB Joshua," he recalls.

