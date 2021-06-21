Ghana's movie industry doesn't need prayers - Bishop Charles Agyin Asare

Bishop Charles Agyin Asare has shared his opinion about the declining state of Ghana's movie industry

In an interview on Onua FM, he stated that at this point, prayers won't do the industry any good

He added that a well-thought-out plan is a saving grace that the industry needs

Bishop Charles Agyin Asare, founder of Perez Church International has shared some insights about Ghana's movie industry.

In an interview with Christian Agyei Frempong on Anigye Mere on Onua FM, he said the filmmaking industry in the country does not need prayers but rather a solid plan to move it from the current state.

“Even when God rains manna from heaven, you need to go out and collect them. Our movie industry is far beyond prayers for survival. All we need is a pragmatic approach and action to rub shoulders with the international market,” Agyin Asare stated as quoted in a 3news report.

He also added that the proliferation of foreign soaps on Ghanaian airwaves is a threat to society because the cultures portrayed in the productions are strange and will have a negative effect on Ghanaians.

On May 19, 2021, YEN.com.gh published a feature about the factors behind the decline of Ghana's once vibrant movie industry. The factors include funding, high charges by A-list actors, shortage of acting talents, and Ghanaians being tired of the same old storyline.

Source: Yen Newspaper