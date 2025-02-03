A three-year-old hairdresser from Kumasi has popped up on award-winning singer Gyakie's radar

The singer expressed her interest in becoming the young prodigy's client after applauding her work

Gyakie's endorsement of the little female hairdresser has garnered significant views on social media

Ghanaian singer Gyakie has joined the frenzy around little Lordina, a three-year-old hairstylist whose videos have gone viral on TikTok.

Gyakie endorses three-year-old Kumasi-based hairdresser, Lordina. Photo source: Gyakie_, AsanteNation

Little Lordina, who hails from Kumasi-Abuakwa, is a staunch fan of the haircare business and has already started plying the trade.

In some of her videos, the prodigy was seen braiding hair at an impressive speed, appearing like a well-groomed professional.

Some reports indicated that the kid's passion has influenced her to take an apprenticeship role at a salon in Kumasi Abuakwa.

She already has many potential major clients, one of which is the award-winning singer Gyakie who was thrilled by Lordina's videos.

Gyakie commented on one of Lordina's videos making rounds on X, saying:

"Such a cutiee. Can she braid my hair [please]?"

Gyakie's cosign for Little Lordina stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh has gathered a few comments about Little Lordina's craft and Gyakie's cosigning of the young prodigy.

@AKuffour9600 said:

"Am sure she will make u look heavenly ✨."

@demontime384 wrote:

"Yes she can she’s my wofase."

@1DONORTEGA remarked:

"That's awesome and I'm sure she'll do a fantastic job. Gyakie, I'm available to be your gatekeeper for a small fee."

@oforiwasante noted:

"She's wearing rich auntie 😩😩🤣🤣. How I wish our creative arts studies in school will focus on skill acquisition instead of the plenty of history on musicians and artists. I'm not saying it's bad, but we need more practical work."

@fanlimah remarked:

"The parents should be more concerned about exposure to chemicals used in hair products. Her body may not be ready for the exposures related to hairdressing."

@moses_rexford commented:

"Beautiful 👌. The same way I met a 5-year-old Mechanic Apprentice at MANET JUNCTION, Accra; also balancing school with weekend apprenticeship in his father's shop."

@views09 added:

"That’s her God given talent..they shouldn’t stress her with plenty studies, she should just got to the vocational school and boom perfect it."

Student draws McBrown with leaves

In a related story, YEN.com.gh reported that a young student had created an artwork made from dried cocoa leaves.

The University of Education, Winneba student's art focused on Nana Ama McBrown and her daughter Baby Maxin.

Netizens were impressed by the student's talent and the lovely artwork, praising the student for her unique work.

Proofread by Bruce Douglas, senior copy editor at YEN.com.gh

