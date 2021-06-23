Nana Aba Anamoah received a special gift from EIB Network on her birthday

The broadcaster was given tickets to go on vacation trips to Miami in the United States and the Maldives

EIB CEO company's Bola Ray who presented the tickets stated they were a reward for her hard work

Award-winning broadcaster Nana Aba Anamoah will vacation in Miami in the United States and Maldives Island soon.

The trip forms part of the gifts she received during her birthday celebration on Saturday, June 19, 2021.

CEO of EIB Network and boss to Nana Aba, Bola Ray, announced the package during the birthday party.

According to Bola Ray, the package sponsored by EIB Network's partners covers two people.

The announcement by Bola Ray got Serwaa Amihere, Sandra Ankobiah, and others at the party screaming in joy.

Earlier, the EIB CEO had also announced that Safari Valley, one of the top resorts in Ghana at the moment, had offered to give Nana Aba a 10-people weekend stay for free.

After making the announcement, Bola Ray handed over the tickets for the trips to an excited-looking Nana Aba.

Bola Ray indicated that the vacations were a reward for Nana Aba's hard work for EIB throughout the year.

"We say enjoy Ghana (the local tourism) at Safari Valley. After that, you go to the Maldives to have fun," Bola Ray said.

Watch the video of Bola Ray's presentation as YEN.com.gh on Instagram:

Nana Aba 'catches' guest who took away candles from her party

Nana Aba Anamoah has found one of the people who took away candles during her birthday party last Saturday.

The uninvited guest slid into Nana Aba's DM to beg for forgiveness after she threatened to show video footage of the incident.

In their chat, Nana Aba shamed the thief while also correcting spelling mistakes in the apology message.

