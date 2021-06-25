A video of the incident that led to the arrest of TV personality Efia Odo and some other protesters has popped up online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh, Efia Odo was seen leading a group of men to chant some words at the entrance of the Accra High Court.

Odo, known in real life as Andrea Owusu, was seen chanting "we will demonstrate" as she was joined by the men.

Minutes after their chants got heard, some 2 police pick-ups drove into the forecourt of the Accra High Court and marched the actress as well as the men into the bucket of the vehicles.

News has already gone viral following the arrest with many Ghanaians taking to social media t react to the incident.

Efia Odo is believed to be part of the conveners of the popular #FixTheCountry trend that has been around for a while now.

The group's effort to stage a demonstration has hit a snag countless times with a number of impediments coming in their way.

Source: Yen.com.gh