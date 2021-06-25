Television presenter, Efia Odo, has spoken following her arrest

She was picked up while making an appearance in Court for the #FixTheCountry campaign

Efia says the arrest will not deter her from fighting for a good cause

Efia Odo, one of the conveners of the #FixTheCountry pressure campaign has broken her silence after she was arrested by the Ghana Police service.

Odo, born Andrea Owusu, was arrested by the Ghana Police Service after making an appearance at High Court in Accra over the #FixTheCountry demo case.

A cause worth fighting for; Efia Odo speaks on her arrest. Photo source: Instagram (@efiaOdo)

Source: Instagram

In a post on Instagram, she shared that she was okay with being arrested because she believes in what she is doing.

"A cause worth fighting for," reads the caption of the photo which showed Odo with her arms crossed sitting in a space that looks like an administrative office of the Police service.

Meanwhile, the High Court dismissed the #FixTheCountry movement's preliminary objection that sought to prevent the Attorney General from representing the Police Service in the case.

The lawyers for the leaders of the protest march objected to the Attorney General's appearance in court on Monday, arguing that the case was purely and solely within the domain of the Ghana Police Service to prosecute.

Source: Yen.com.gh