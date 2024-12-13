Entertainer A Plus has shared his vision after becoming the MP-elect for Gomoa Central in the 2024 election

The MP-elect says he will not consider the several calls from entertainers to champion the cause of the creative industry in parliament

His remarks have broached a conversation about creative and their representation in government

Ghanaian musician turned politician A Plus has admitted that his stint in parliament as an MP-elect for the Gomoa Central will not focus on the creative industry.

A Plus, Baba Sadiq, the founder of 3Music Networks, and Ebi Bright are among several others who will be joining Ghana's next parliament under President John Dramani Mahama, who won the 2024 elections.

Several calls from the entertainment community have rallied A Plus and his colleagues to champion the industry's agenda.

In a recent interview, the former musician and comedian clarified that his major business in parliament is working and satisfying his constituents.

According to the MP-elect, whose victory over Naana Eyia Quansah came as a shock to many, he received little to no support from the creative industry in the parliamentary race.

"No creative industry person or group put me in Parliament. When I was contesting, there wasn’t any word of support from the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), the Film Producers Association of Ghana (FIPAG) or any creative group to rally support for me.

A Plus stirs reactions

YEN.com.gh gathered a few comments from Ghanaians as they weighed in on A Plus's message to the entertainment industry.

@mcjoseph_writes said:

"Shots fired already? @Kwameaplus. don’t betray the industry. Any way you look at it, the industry gave you some popularity, which helped a lot in your campaigning."

@BARIMAAGYEMAN1 wrote:

"A plus in parliament is Kennedy Agyapong 2.0."

@OpareisaacA noted:

"Power sweet paaaa. The narratives have changed."

@profdublyn_zee remarked:

"He was sent there for Gomoa Central and that’s the group of people he’s accountable to first and Ghana as a whole. That’s what the constitution and the act of parliament which he will swear to expects of him."

A Plus promises Gomoa Central

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that A Plus had outlined his first order of business when he gets into parliament.

The MP-elect said his priority was to recover lands stolen from his people and also end the injustices in his constituency.

A Plus secured 13,491 votes, defeating the incumbent MP, Naana Eyiah Quansah of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who received 10,541 votes.

